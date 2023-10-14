“It’s on Both Ends of the Floor”: Victor Wembanyama Impressed With 3 Blocks, 102 Days After Draymond Green’s Comments on Rim Protection

Victor Wembanyama is one of the most highly touted prospects in NBA history. Heading into the 2023-24 season, expectations are high for the 19-year-old Frenchman. But, as of his second preseason game, he is living up to the hype. Facing off against the Miami Heat, Wemby’s talents were on display on both ends of the court. He finished the night with 23 points, four rebounds, four assists, and four blocks, an exceptional performance, to say the least.

Following the game, he was asked about defense in the post-match press conference. Wemby commented about how it is an important part of the game. All just 102 days after Draymond Green elaborated on how to defend a player like him.

Victor Wembanyama talks about how it is important to perform on both ends of the floor

The Miami Heat were in for a surprise last night as they faced off against the San Antonio Spurs. Led by their newest generational talent Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs dominated the Heat by 16 points, winning 120-104. And, of course, Wemby was unstoppable. Scoring 23 points, and blocking four shots, the French center showed his skills on both ends of the court.

Once the final whistle was blown, the 2023 No.1 overall pick sat down for the post-match interview. Here, he was asked about his defense and how important it is. This was a simple question for Wemby to answer who stated that players who have good games usually perform on both ends of the floor. And, last night, he did just that.

“When players have good games, it’s on both ends of the floor. So, to me it’s really important!”

It’s interesting to hear Wemby talk so highly about both his defense and offense. After all, it was just 102 days ago that his offensive ability was broken down by Draymond Green. The Golden State Warriors star sat down with Paul George on Podcast P, where they took a good look at Wemby’s game.

There, Dray spoke about how it would be nigh impossible to block Wemby at the rim. As such, any form of rim protection was out of the question. Instead, it would make more sense to stick close to him and make him feel as uncomfortable as possible before he gets his shot off. An intriguing theory, but one that will have to be put to the test very soon.

Wemby is sure to only improve as he gets more games under his belt in the NBA

As things stand, Victor Wembanyama has only two games under his belt in the NBA. He may have played well in the Summer League, but this is the big leagues now, and the lights are shining bright. Nevertheless, he has impressed in his first two outings. With two 20-point performances, he is sure to only improve as time goes on.

Even Gregg Popovich is looking forward to seeing Wemby perform in the 2023-24 season and believes the Frenchman can play both the power forward and center positions.

The upcoming season will certainly be one to watch, especially with Wemby playing his first year. Hopefully, the Spurs and Wembanyama do not disappoint.