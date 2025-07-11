“Not A Single Thing You Can Blame On Me”: Kevin Durant Doesn’t See A Single Fault In Himself For Suns Failure

When Kevin Durant joined the Phoenix Suns in 2023, the expectations were championship-or-bust. Pairing him with Devin Booker and later Bradley Beal gave fans the sense that Phoenix was building another NBA superteam. But two seasons later, the Suns didn’t just fall short of a title; they failed to make the playoffs altogether in 2025.

With Durant now traded to the Houston Rockets, the fallout from that failed experiment continues, and fans are still calling him out for it.

Recently, Durant engaged with a fan on X who criticized his performance over the last six years, pointing out that he hasn’t achieved much since joining the Brooklyn Nets in 2019. The fan wrote, “What changed was Nets and Suns. He went there to win and was not even close. 6 yrs of 2nd rd exit. Nets you can say it’s not his fault but Suns definitely his failure.”

Durant, however, doesn’t see it that way. He pushed back on any notion that he was responsible for the Suns’ collapse. In response to the criticism, KD wrote, “None of it’s my fault. Not a single thing u can blame on me. Jeri.” That reaction has fueled even more fan backlash, especially given his leadership role and massive contract.

None of it’s my fault. Not a single thing u can blame on me. Jeri — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 10, 2025

This wasn’t a one-off reply either. In June, Durant got into a private back-and-forth in his DMs with another fan who brought up the Suns’ disappointing finish. “Not necessarily take it away, but your demeanor is a calm one, and body language isn’t always the best, which I think has rubbed off on Book a little bit,” the fan told KD.

FULL CONVO: Kevin Durant on his body language, why the Suns weren’t good last year, and Coach Bud: pic.twitter.com/Tbk5yyL1wm — CantGuardBook (@CGBBURNER) June 27, 2025

In response, Durant asked, “So when Book plays good, do I rub off on him only when he plays bad?” Their conversation went on for a long time as the fan continued to circle everything back to KD. To defend himself, the two-time NBA Champion said he’s an easy target because of his superstar presence, but the failure of the Suns can’t be put on him.

Kevin Durant and Steve Nash discuss the Nets failure

In 2020, two-time MVP Steve Nash took responsibility as the head coach for the Brooklyn Nets. It was his first coaching stint but with an incredible resume and roster, the Nets were believed to be a strong team. The reality was something else. While discussing the Nets failure on Mind the Game Podcast, KD blamed it on injuries and other drama that happened.

He said, “I had just signed that deal, you had just signed a deal, it felt like we were secure but everything else around us was going to sh*t. Not in a bad way, we got GMs going to other teams, we got coaches going to other teams, we got players forcing trades, we got bringing in Ben Simmons he’s back. There was so much bullsh*t around us.”

KD also understood that Nash was in a tough spot as well. And even though he was the head coach, he didn’t have complete freedom. Nash said, “I didn’t get to coach as much as I wanted to.” Nash ended up leaving the job in 2022 and hasn’t taken up any other position since. Durant, on the other hand, left Brooklyn the following year.