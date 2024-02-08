“Not Accepting No Bottles From a Man”: Gilbert Arenas Reveals Musician Once Landed a Few Punches on an NBA Player

Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas has some untold stories he has been revealing on his podcast lately. Usually, Arenas gives his take on what has happened in the NBA but every now and then, the three-time All-Star goes on to share some wild stories about the league from back during his playing days. And the time a musician got the drop on an NBA player sure sounds like one.

On the latest episode of Gil’s Arena, the former Washington Wizards star revealed how a musician once ended up landing punches on an NBA player one night while they were partying in the club.

American singer and songwriter Ginuwine was in the club and was sending bottles to every NBA player as a sign of respect. However, one player did not see it that way and ended up sending the bottle back instead.

The unnamed player felt that Ginuwine may have been sending him the bottle because he was gay and Ginuwine might’ve been interested in him. The R&B singer walked up to the NBA player to have a conversation.

But before the conversation concluded, Ginuwine ended up landing a couple of punches on that player. “I did see an NBA player get two-pieced by Ginuwine in the club. We was at H2O on the waterfront. Everybody was there. They know this story. So, Ginuwine was giving bottles out of respect. ‘Send a bottle to him, it’s on me.’ So, they give it to the dude and Ginuwine was like…The dude was like, ‘I ain’t gay. I’m not accepting no bottles from no man. Send that sh*t back. So Ginuwine came over there, said some things, and all of a sudden…Oh sh*t. He’d been practicing for this.”

Gilbert Arenas’s stories are usually beyond interesting. That said, this one has to stand in a league of its own. Despite the artist showing a sign of respect, the NBA player went and made the mistake of thinking of it as flirting. Admittedly, there is likely a lot more that transpired before fisticuffs were drawn. However, given that the unnamed player and Ginuwine are the only people who know about it unless they decide to honor the world’s ears with this knowledge, fans will likely have to remain clueless.

Ja Morant’s altercation and Gilbert Arenas’s verdict on it

In recent times, Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant had gotten into trouble for a physical altercation. Morant allegedly got into a fight with Joshua Holloway, a teenage boy during a pick-up game.

In his defense, Morant urged that he got hit in the face while Joshua tried to land a one-handed pass and it ended up striking him instead. Morant also confessed to hitting the teenager with a punch after he felt threatened by him during the pick-up game.

On multiple occasions, Arenas has come out on his take on the matter, often taking the Grizzlies star’s side, despite the world being against him. After Ja Morant went off injured, Arenas even went off on the NBA, criticizing the league for handing Morant a 25-game suspension.

“This is called Karma. Not for Ja Morant. This is karma for the league. How many games did he miss without pay? 25 without pay. You got 50 with pay. He can just sit home and enjoy”

The lawsuit was not just against Ja Morant but his friend Devonte Pack as well. However, the case has been squashed as fans got to see Morant on the court this year for a brief period before getting sidelined.