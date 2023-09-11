“Not Coaching Tonight”: Magic Johnson’s HIV Diagnosis in 1991 Made Pat Riley Almost Give up on a Knicks Game

Back in 1991, the entire basketball world was left in shock after Magic Johnson’s HIV diagnosis came to light. The news stunned then-New York Knicks coach Pat Riley, who had previously worked with Magic during his coaching stint with the Los Angeles Lakers. Johnson’s HIV announcement stunned Riley so much that he was on the verge of skipping a game between the Knicks and the Lakers because he was too emotional to coach. According to Magic’s book, When the Game Was Ours, Riley was told by Magic’s agent Lon Rosen that the player needed those whom he loved to carry on as usual, rather than give out an emotional response.

Pat Riley worked with Magic Johnson from 1979 to 1990. During this time, the Lakers won five championships with Magic as their breakaway star. Riley had grown incredibly close to the superstar and was obviously devastated when he heard the news.

Pat Riley couldn’t continue coaching after Magic Johnson’s HIV announcement

When Riley heard the news, he immediately felt ill. The head coach had a habit of always finding a solution to every problem. But in this case, he had nothing to make things better for his former player.

Riley told Rosen that he had no intention of coaching that night. However, Magic’s long-term agent claimed that the veteran coach needed to carry on as usual. He claimed that the player needed his loved ones to stay strong and continue as if nothing had happened. When the Game Was Ours details the incident:

“When Pat Riley was informed that Johnson had tested HIV-positive, he immediately felt ill…”I’m not coaching tonight,” he told Rosen through his tears. Rosen explained that Magic wanted—needed—the people he loved to carry on as usual. “If you don’t,” Rosen explained, “he’ll think he’s dying.” Riley agreed to coach that evening, but moments before the Knicks and Magic tipped off another otherwise meaningless regular season game, Riley asked the 19,763 fans in attendance to join him in a moment of silence. Then, through choked pauses, he read the Lord’s Prayer.”

Larry Bird broke down too when he heard about Magic Johnson’s HIV news

Larry Bird, owing to his long-term friendship with Magic, came to know about the HIV-positive test before the general public. Bird heard the news via Magic’s agent Rosen, and was adamant that he needed to speak to Magic himself.

He played against the Atlanta Hawks the next day, later claiming that it was the only match he didn’t want to suit up for. Bird claimed that he didn’t “have anything that night” and could not focus on the game.

He broke down into tears when he first heard the news, and knew that Magic’s time in the NBA might be coming to an end. Bird himself followed suit a few years later and retired at the end of the following season in 1992.