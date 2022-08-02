“Oh, we signed Rudy Gay”: Karl-Anthony Towns narrates his hysterical reaction to learning about Rudy Gobert’s acquisition

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns had a hilarious reaction as he learned about the Rudy Gobert trade.

The Minnesota Timberwolves went on a limb to acquire the Jazz big man Rudy Gobert. In what many believe, it was the ideal summer blockbuster trade. GM Tim Connelly agreed to part with a host of talent and draft picks to pair the three-time DPOY with Karl-Anthony Towns as the Wolves frontcourt.

The Timberwolves are sending Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and multiple first-round picks for Gobert, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

The Jazz are landing four Minnesota first-round picks and 2022 first-round pick Walker Kessler in the deal for Rudy Gobert, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

The trade has received mixed responses. While some believe the T-Wolves gave a lot away for Gobert, others applauded the team’s urgency to win. The former Jazz center is one of the best rim protectors in the league, and a defensive anchor, who can contribute on both ends of the floor.

Coming off a first-round elimination against the Grizzlies, the Wolves don’t want to waste any further time, looking to make a run for their first-ever NBA championship. The addition of Gobert gives the Minnesota team three All-Stars in their starting lineup.

The pairing of Gobert and Towns has already earned the nickname Twin Towers. During a recent segment on ESPN’s NBA Today, KAT shared his reactions when he learned about the trade, having host Malika Andrews and all of us in splits.

“Oh, we signed Rudy Gay”: Karl-Anthony Towns narrates learning about the acquisition of Rudy Gobert.

The Timberwolves are no more in the wait-and-watch mood, with the front office ensuring the roster has all the ammunition to make a championship run. With the arrival of Gobert, the T-Wolves starting lineup boasts 3 All-Stars along KAT and D’Angelo Russell.

The T-Wolves now have considerable size on the team, having gained physicality and players with unreal wingspan. During a recent interview with Malika Andrews on ESPN, Towns narrated his reaction to getting the news of Gobert.

“I was in London, I was working out, my phone was off, so when I walked back upstairs and to the hotel room, my girl was like,’ Did you get the news?’ and I was like what were you talking about and she says, ‘You guys got Rudy.’ I didn’t know what she was talking about, I was completely confused, I was like, Oh we signed Rudy Gay. I ain’t know what was going on.”

Ironically, Gay had recently signed with the Jazz, Gobert’s former team. Nevertheless, Towns described his pairing with the French big man as something unique the NBA had never witnessed. Though only time will tell.

