Stephen Curry’s Wife Ayesha Confesses “Mild-Tempered Sweet Little Baby” Made Having 4th Child Breezy

On May 11, 2024, Stephen and Ayesha Curry welcomed their fourth child, Caius, into the family. To an outsider, adding a fourth child may seem chaotic, but that hasn’t been the case for the Currys. Following their first three kids, the couple “lucked out” with the behavior of their fourth.

Ayesha sat down with Us Weekly for an interview in which she discussed the Curry family dynamics. She revealed that the addition of a fourth child hasn’t been as difficult as imagined. She said,

“I think 2-3 was a little chaotic for us and the 3-4 has been pretty breezy. But we lucked out and we have a very mild-tempered, sweet little baby, so we’re grateful for him.”

Unlike Steph’s fourth championship, which was the most difficult, raising his fourth child has been the easiest experience yet. Ayesha and Steph have experience as parents raising Riley (12), Ryan (9), and Canon (6).

Raising four children is tough, but Caius’ personality has made it much easier for the Curry family. Steph is in the middle of the NBA season, which means Ayesha is spending most of her time watching over the children. Furthermore, their experience raising three children made it easier to balance.

The Curry family celebrated their special baby by giving him an exceptional name, Caius. Although he isn’t aware of its meaning, his nature as a person perfectly reflects it.

The meaning of Caius’ name

The Curry’s are meticulous in the name selection of their children specifically with their sons. The eldest son Canon’s name is French and means young wolf. The reasoning for this is that the Curry’s consider themselves a “wolf pack”.

Ayesha and Steph believed their next child’s name needed to hold meaning as well. Caius derives from the Latin term Caius which means ‘glad’, ‘rejoice’, ‘pleased’, or ‘delight’.

It is very fitting that the Curry’s gave him this name since his attitude as a child reflects the meaning wholeheartedly.

The star parents maintain a healthy level of privacy from the public eye regarding their children. As Caius continues to grow, Ayesha and Steph are bound to share more details about him, similar to how they have with their other children.