“Not making All-Star hasn’t been on my mind a lot, my goal is to make the playoff”: Brandon Ingram drops his 1st 30-point, 10-assist game of his career days after getting snubbed from being an All-Star

Brandon Ingram was clinical in NOLA’s 120-107 win over the Rockets, recording a 33-point, 12-assist double-double.

Losing away Lonzo Ball, Zion Williamson sidelined with injuries, and Brandon Ingram out for the first few weeks of the season, the New Orleans Pelicans were an abysmal team early this campaign. Despite a change in the coaching staff, the organization went 1-12 in the first 13 games.

However, ever since NOLA has been playing much better, and is winning games. And has now won 20 out of their last 39 games. A big reason for their turnaround over the past few months has been BI. In this period, the former Duke Blue Devil has been averaging 22.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists on a 44.5/34.8/82.1 shooting split.

The Pelicans started the season 1-12. They are now in the play in spot. pic.twitter.com/P51dDXnAOW — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 7, 2022

Also Read: Warriors’ Stephen Curry hilariously asks for help as Draymond Green’s autographed poker table raises more money in bids

Talking about the team’s recent mentality, Brandon said:

”I’ve just been encouraged just by the work that everybody’s been putting in every single day,” Ingram said. ”We always had a goal to get to the playoffs and it’s looking like a real thing right now. So we have to continue working.”

“I have another goal in mind and that’s winning with my team in the playoffs. Maybe make the All-NBA team”: Brandon Ingram

Despite his incredible performances lately, Ingram was not selected as one of the Western Conference All-Star reserves. And just a few days after getting snubbed, Ingram erupted for one of the best performances of his season.

During the NOLA-Rockets bout, BI went on to drop 33 points, 12 assists, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, and a block while shooting 57.1% from the field and 60% from beyond the arc. This outing was his first 30-point, 10-assist game of his career.

Brandon Ingram had himself a career game tonight ♨️ pic.twitter.com/PNC5GvanDA — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 7, 2022

When asked about his All-Star snub, Ingram stated he wasn’t affected by it. He further revealed his goals for the remainder of the year:

“Not making All-Star hasn’t been on my mind a lot. I think I would be forcing the issue (if it was). I have another goal in mind and that’s winning with my team in the playoffs. Maybe make the All-NBA team…My goal is to make the playoffs”

Brandon Ingram DESERVED a spot this year. BI has his sights on bigger things 🏀 pic.twitter.com/gQ2Apx6Jkw — Pelicans Nation (@PelsNationCP) February 7, 2022

Also Read: Russell Westbrook calls out the media for trying to push a certain agenda following Lakers win

With the win, the Pels are now in the play-in spot and are 4.5 games behind the 9th seed Los Angeles Lakers.