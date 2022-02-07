“Somebody help a brother out!”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry hilariously asks for help as Draymond Green’s autographed poker table raises more money in bids

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry takes it to Twitter to ask for help to beat Draymond Green and his poker table, for charity

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are a few of the most competitive players you’d find in the NBA. While Green makes his competitive spirit known with his words, Steph lets his actions speak for themselves. The duo has always called Poker a great team-building exercise. They got to put that in action, at the annual Warriors community charity Poker tournament.

This year marked the 8th edition of the charity tournament. The event managed to raise over $20 million for the Warriors Foundation, which works towards improving the lives of underprivileged kids in the Bay Area. The event is attended by all Warriors’ players, and staff members. Nicole Lacob, president of Warriors Community Foundation, and Joe Lacob’s wife won it all for the second time on Saturday.

Proud of Nicole Lacob! It was her idea to start @Warriors Charity Poker Tourney, and it has raised $20M for Warriors Foundation (raising $$ “For the kids”). Tonight, w 150 Players starting, she managed to win it all (for second time). And yes, those are GSW NBA Championship rings pic.twitter.com/EHO3fbdCEi — phil_hellmuth (@phil_hellmuth) February 6, 2022

Draymond Green mocks Stephen Curry for raising more money with his table

Stephen Curry was the clear star player at the charity event. Out of all the players, Steph was the last player standing, for the fourth year in a row.

Four years in a row, ⁦@StephenCurry30⁩ last player standing. Four years in a row, ⁦@Money23Green⁩ 2nd last player standing! Looks like over $2.3M for the @Warriors Foundation: amazing for one night!! #POSITIVITY pic.twitter.com/BNmufpCZnP — phil_hellmuth (@phil_hellmuth) February 6, 2022

However, Draymond Green took the lead in another race. Every year, Beau Batista raises money for at-risk youth by doing charity events. This year, he’s auctioning off autographed poker tables, signed by Steph and Dray.

Dray’s table is leading the way, with a single $5,000 bet on it. Steph’s table has 3 bidders, but the amount is only up to $1,800. Green saw this and decided to mock Steph.

My friend @BluedogQ9 does an auction every year for At-risk youth. He’s auctioning signed poker tables by @StephenCurry30 and I, and my table is kicking Steph’s table A*$ 🤣🤣🤣🤣https://t.co/ONcMLNdpBg — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) February 6, 2022

Steph laughed about the same, and hilariously asked for help from Twitter.

😂😂😂 Y’all help a brother out! https://t.co/Oa8GOO1Bl2 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 7, 2022

It is good to see the Dubs in high spirits and making the best of the 3-day break. They would suit up tomorrow night in Oklahoma City, to face the Thunder.