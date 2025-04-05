Not Michael Jordan or Magic Johnson, EuroLeague Legend Inspired Kobe Bryant’s Basketball Journey

Kobe Bryant poses for a portrait inside of his office in Costa Mesa, California, on Jan. 17, 2020. Bryant, one of the greatest NBA players in history, is building an impressive resume in his post-basketball career, including winning an Academy Award.

Many young kids see the likes of Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and other NBA stars as motivation for them to pursue basketball. Although Kobe Bryant held high respect and appreciation for those players, his inspiration came from a EuroLeague legend. During his time living in Italy, Bryant fell in love with the game after watching Oscar Schmidt.

A large population of NBA fans are unaware of Schmidt’s greatness, but he is one of the best basketball players ever. The Brazillian forward never played in America but wreaked havoc in Europe.

He played in Italy, while Bryant lived there during his father’s stint with multiple Italian teams from 1983 to 1991. At the time, the biggest basketball star in Italy was Schmidt. His outstanding skills drew Bryant closer to basketball compared to his first love of soccer.

During an interview with ESPN Brazil, Bryant opened up about his childhood in Italy. He shed light on the impact Schmidt had on his basketball journey.

“Oscar Schmidt was ‘the guy’ when I grew up over there [in Italy],” Bryant said. “He was 35, 40 points every night. The guy was just automatic.”

Schmidt was one of the first of his kind. At 6-foot-9, the versatile forward had a tremendous shooting stroke to match with his ferocious scoring ability. Bryant strived to be able to as prolific on the offensive court as the EuroLeague star.

It’s safe to say Bryant was able to do just that in a completely different way. Kobe went on to become arguably the greatest player in Lakers history en route to winning five NBA championships. His accomplishments throughout his NBA career earned him the recognition of his idol.

Schmidt praised Kobe as one of the best players ever

Schmidt holds Kobe in high regard. In 2023, the Brazillian legend sat down with the Olympic Channel for an exclusive interview. During their conversation, he spoke about the players he believes are the greatest ever with Bryant cracking his list.

“I put five players as the best,” Schmidt said. “There’s Michael Jordan obviously, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, LeBron James, then the best of them all… The guy who doesn’t jump, doesn’t run, and played better than anyone else. Larry Bird. These five players wouldn’t lose to anyone if they played together.”

Although Schmidt believes Larry Bird is the best player ever, he firmly holds Bryant in that conversation. The work ethic of the late great Bryant earned him the praise of the person who influenced his basketball journey. A true testament that anything is possible with hard work.