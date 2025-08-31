Losing Luka Doncic was Worse For Dallas Fans Than Losing Micah Parson, Claims Cam Newton

Dallas Mavericks once had a fairly strong team with some of the best players in the world wearing their jersey week in and week out. And then some time last season, they had the bright idea of trading their best player, Luka Doncic, to the LA Lakers. Apparently, that sort of recklessness is contagious, and while it has yet to cross state lines, thousands of Texans are going to seemingly pay the price for it.

Earlier this evening, the Dallas Cowboys traded off Micah Parsons after the Defensive End got into a contract dispute with owner Jerry Jones. Now, with the Green Bay Packers, Micah has asserted that he had no say whatsoever in where what team they were going to send him to, but claims that at least the some of the toughest months of his life were behind him.

Well, then, if you’re a Texan, this is probably like finding out Jensen Ackles is vegan or that Matthew McConaughey’s accent is ‘F.A.K.E’ fake! Now, none of that is obviously true, but the fact that Micah and Luke are no longer loyal to Dallas is!

Former Carolina Panthers star Cam Newton found himself being put on the spot once news of Micah leaving Dallas broke. He was asked what would hurt Texans more, the loss of Micah or Luka. Without hesitation, Newton immediately pointed towards the now LA Lakers star.

“The reason is, Luka was drafted to be the superstar for the Mavericks,” Newton pointed out, adding, “I don’t think people expected this much success from Micah … But for Luka, he was the guy and it didn’t help and it was gasoline on the situation that two of your superstars that you brought in to assist or to potentially replace or to live up to that hype got injured as well.”

Mentioning Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis, Newton pointed out that injuries like theirs were going to set the Mavericks back. That said, he did note that at this point, it is too soon to know if this is indeed the worst thing to happen or possibly the best, and compared it to the modern-day Herschel Walker situation.

Stephen A. Smith, meanwhile, views the situation a little differently. “I think, the Dallas Mavericks … arguments could be made that they are the favorites to win it all,” he said, but added that it was conditional, depending on if Irving could return to fitness and form.

He admits that Luka Doncic, at 25 years old, is primed to be the best in the world, leaving them was devastating, but reiterates that if Irving and Davis were healthy and raring to go, the Slovenian’s absence will mean little. Speaking of Davis, he said, “He has to show up, like he did in that first game, and say, ‘I’m here.’ … That brother can give you 28 in 12.”

Smith claims that with all the allegations levelled against the Cowboys, never has it ever had so much meat. Calling out Jerry Jones’ handling of a very delicate situation, noting that it made zero sense. Well, at this point, only time will tell, but it sure has been a terrible time to be living in, if you’re fan of anything Dallas!