“Keep Your Head up Youngin”: Paul George is in Ja Morant’s Corner as Grizzlies Star Heads to Rehabilitation 

The NBA fraternity is out in full spirits to support Ja Morant. The latest superstar to join the cause is Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers.

In his Podcast P segment with guest, Patrick Beverley, George voiced his support for the young superstar from Memphis Grizzlies. He said that he was in his corner and that it is “all love kid”.

George himself has been through a tumultuous time in the league, in particular thanks to his scary knee injury. The same one that required him to put a metal rod in his leg.

He knows how missing time can hurt your confidence as a player and at the same time is aware of the sort of changes Ja’s mind is going through at the moment.

Also read: “I Was No. 1 in the State”: Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Boasted of Being a Prodigious Basketball Talent

“One thing I don’t want him to be is not himself, we gotta respect who he is as a person… It’s love here kid, we stand behind you on your future.” Paul George sends some encouragement and some love to Ja Morant ❤️👏 (via @PodcastPShow) pic.twitter.com/3e4NVHegma — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 14, 2023

“Keep Your Head up Youngin”: Paul George tweets in support of Ja Morant as the Grizzlies Star Heads to Rehabilitation

George talks about why maturity is important and how this is a good lesson for Ja. He believes that he will come out of this stronger and all he has to do is ensure that the company he keeps is good.

PG13’s belief is that Ja will realize that he is an example to the next generation. He spoke at length about his love for Morant’s game. Perhaps, in more ways than one, the two are alike.

Both are explosive players with a skill set that makes them practically unguardable. PG later took to Twitter to reiterate his support. And like him, we hope the Grizzlies guard is back soon.

Keep your head up youngin! https://t.co/i3tyjTbmlT — Paul George (@Yg_Trece) March 14, 2023

Also read: “They Come To the Door, They Ring the Bell”: Juanita Vanoy Revealed Why Michael Jordan Built a $14.9 Million Mansion in Chicago

Paul George’s Los Angeles Clippers are finding momentum at the right time

The Los Angeles Clippers are sitting on the 5th seed, tied with the Golden State Warriors. They are looking to ensure that they get into the playoffs safely.

Because once they make it, with the addition of Russell Westbrook and with Kawhi Leonard being healthy, they will be dangerous. Not to mention, George himself was fiery for the Clippers in the playoffs just a few years ago.

George is averaging 23.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists for the season. And being the great two-way player, he is also putting up 1.4 steals a game. A constant on the Clippers’ side, he will look to make the NBA finals for the first time in his career.

Also read: Having Never Played 1v1 For $1 Million, Shaquille O’Neal Once Admitted Hakeem Olajuwon Was Better Than Him