“My mom is always texting me to help Nikola Jokic; she loves calling him Big Honey”: Monte Morris breaks down his game winner over Steph Curry and the Warriors

Monte Morris talks about the wholesome relationship Nikola Jokic and his mom have with one another after Nuggets win over Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors have only lost 6 games on their home floor this season with last night’s thriller against the Denver Nuggets being one of them. Steph Curry put the Dubs up by 2 points following a clutch and-1 from mid-range but Monte Morris came through with the biggest bucket of the night.

The buzzer-beater Monte Morris hit from beyond the arc gave the Warriors their 4th loss of their past 5 games, with the latter’s three All-Stars going into All-Star weekend with a demoralizing loss.

Steph Curry reiterated what everybody was saying about his botched defensive positioning on that last play, saying he misread the situation. “I took the bait, made a dumb read. Monte made a clutch bucket and gave it to him,” said the 2x MVP.

Clearly Morris’s pop-a-shot training from when he was in concussion protocol was working as he put the 2nd best team (record-wise) away on a night that that Nikola Jokic had yet another monster statline of 35 points, 17 rebounds, and 8 assists.

Monte Morris on his mom and Nikola Jokic.

Credit to Nikola Jokic for giving Nuggets fans yet another classic Jokic moment on that final possession. With time winding down, it was his selfless act to pass the ball out that set up Monte Morris for a shot a from beyond the arc to beat the buzzer.

“He’s so selfless man. It just shows you how much confidence he has in not just me, but every one of us,” said Morris on the reigning MVP.

Morris would also go on to share quite the wholesome tid-bit about his mom, saying, “My mom’s a coach. She’s always texting me to help Nikola. She loves calling him Big Honey.”

Safe to say that team chemistry for the shorthanded Denver Nuggets is at an all-time high to say the least.