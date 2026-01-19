“Not Super Happy”: Dirk Nowitzki Jokingly Jabs at Kevin Durant About Passing Him for 6th All-Time in Scoring

Kevin Durant is further cementing his place among the game’s greats, with his latest achievement seeing him climb to sixth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. To do so, he surpassed Dirk Nowitzki. Following the accomplishment, the German legend got a light-hearted lick in.

Durant made history in the Houston Rockets’ 119-110 win. In the dying moments of the game, he converted free throws to reach 31,562 career points, officially moving past Nowitzki on the list.

It was a significant personal milestone for Durant. He admitted afterward that the Dallas Mavericks icon was one of his idols and said it was special to be mentioned in the same breath as him. With the move, Durant now sits just behind Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list. Nowitzki, however, took a very different tone when offering his congratulations.

“Not super happy with him passing me,” Nowitzki said in a video package posted on Instagram by the Houston Rockets.

Nowitzki is now 47 years old and comfortably retired as one of the greatest players in NBA history. It was inevitable that others would eventually come along and surpass him, which is why his slight jab was a joke, maybe with a bit of honesty mixed in.

He went on to compliment Durant’s career, saying, “For me, he’s one of the purest, smoothest scorers the game has ever seen. A seven footer — even though he says he’s not — with a two guard’s game… The shot making, the off the dribble stuff, the off balance stuff, I mean there’s really nothing you can do to stop him on on one.”

Nowitzki really summed up Durant’s entire play style in one video, and deservedly called him one of the most skillful basketball players ever. He’s enjoyed playing with the two-time champ, and watching him grow as a player. “Congrats, KD, keep it going, move up a couple more spots,” he added at the end.

Jordan, No. 5 on the all-time list, has 32,292 points. Durant has to score just 730 to overtake the Chicago Bulls legend. Considering how he’s showing no signs of slowing down, it looks like an inevitability.