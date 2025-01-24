“Not the Easiest to Work with”: Tyler Herro Struggles to Find Continuity with Jimmy Butler’s Sporadic Behavior

Oct 30, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) and guard Tyler Herro (14) talk on the court against the New York Knicks during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Jimmy Butler-Miami Heat saga is turning a new chapter every day. The issue has now inevitably started to take a toll on the locker room to the extent that other players are addressing it publicly. Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro recently talked about how difficult it is to work with someone who is inconsistent in the team.

Having lost four of the last five games, the Miami side is struggling. But it’s Butler’s continuity issue that’s drawing everyone’s attention. Heat reporter Barry Jackson recently reported that Herro is not happy with everything that’s happening in Miami.

When asked to comment on Butler’s continuity, the 25-year-old said, “I mean, what do you think? It’s probably not the easiest to work with somebody who’s in and out, you know, in any job.”

Butler was again suspended for two games for missing a team flight. This is his second suspension in three weeks and it seems like his time with the Heat is essentially over.

Despite the ongoing drama, Herro stated that the Heat players still love Butler. He said, “We love Jimmy. We love for him to be here, and I love Jimmy.”

The official statement regarding Butler’s recent suspension said that it’s a “continued pattern of disregard of team rules, insubordinate conduct and conduct detrimental to the team.” He was previously suspended for seven games for his conduct as well.

Coach Erik Spoelstra has also given up on trying to restore normalcy in the camp. “The point that I’ve made to our team is get used to it. Get over it,” he said.

Butler has clarified that he has no issues with his teammates

After his return from the previous suspension, Butler told the media that it felt good to be back with the team. He also stated that contrary to people’s belief, he has no problems with his Miami Heat teammates. He said, “As much as everybody may think, I got no problem with these guys.”

Claiming that his issue is only with the front office, he assured the media that it will never reach a point where he will have animosity with his teammates. While the claim is a welcome sign regarding his future with the team, his actions speak otherwise.

Butler knows that if this situation drags on for a few more weeks, it will damage the Heat’s chances of making it to the playoffs.