“Luka Doncic Can Destroy You”: MVP Frontrunner Nikola Jokic Claims Mavericks Superstar is Unguardable

The dawn of European players is here. A decade ago, there were still players who could boast of being great assets to their teams. But now, the landscape has completely changed. The NBA is now riddled with superstars from Europe who are on par with their American counterparts. Players like Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic are not just elite but easily among the top talents in the world.

And despite all the competition that defines this league, it seems the top two talents from Europe have no problem showing their appreciation for each other. Nikola Jokic, who is Serbian, confessed his admiration for Luka Doncic before the Slam Dunk Contest press conference.

Nikola Jokic believes Luka Doncic is unguardable

While speaking about Luka, Jokic for once put his sarcastic remarks out. The two have certainly shown their appreciation for each other before but Jokic has never been this vocal about the Serbian’s skills in a press conference.

The Joker claimed Luka is capable of taking on any defense in the league. He also said that Doncic is virtually unguardable and can play against all 5 players on the court. Callie Caplan wrote reported this via a tweet.

“Nikola Jokic with a rare moment of non-sarcasm about Luka Doncic: “He is a one-man army. He is the guy who can destroy you, who can really manipulate the game the right way. There is no good matchup for him. … He is a really, really unique player, and he is a really good guy.”

Luka and Nikola are two of the top players in the NBA

Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic are two of the top contenders in this season’s MVP race. They have dominated the league without a question. While Jokic is currently averaging a 24+ point triple-double, Luka is leading the league in scoring and is averaging 8.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.

They are both great assets to their teams and are certainly going to enjoy exceptional careers. The only thing they need now is to become regular championship contenders.

