Days After Predicting ECF Appearance, Stephen A. Smith Overjoyed With Knicks Dominating Pacers

The New York Knicks are on a historic run! Just two games away from making the Conference Finals, Jalen Brunson & Co. can take the Knicks to heights they have not reached since 2000, EC Finals. Even Knicks super fan Stephen A. Smith has his home team making the Conference Finals, according to his estimations. So far the ESPN analyst’s predictions have all been on point.

Advertisement

Before the post-season kicked off, Smith took to his show, ‘The Stephen A. Smith Show’, to proudly back his Knicks, even giving them the upper hand in their then-upcoming contest against 7th seed hopefuls, the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Things have turned out exactly like the 56-year-old predicted a month ago. After the Knicks defeated the Pacers in back-to-back games, the veteran journalist had to let the world know that his Knicks were making the Conference Finals. Taking to ESPN’s morning talk show, ‘First Take‘, Smith exclaimed,

“You know they are going to be people who are going to try to steal my joy. They are going to look at me and say, ” Yo! It’s just two games, but we are two games away from the conference finals. Just two games…two down, two to go.”

The #2-seed will now head to Indianapolis to play against Haliburton and the bunch at Gainbridge Field House. The roaring crowds at MSG will no longer play in favor of the Knicks, and with added home-court advantage, the Pacers will surely look to make a comeback in the series. However, the confident MSG crowd is ready to host the ES finals series.

Brunson and Co. have MSG rocking; fans want the Celtics next

Before the arrival of Brunson, the Knicks were no match for the stacked Celtics roster, but this time the situation is different. The combo guard is on his way to sweep the Pacers, and New York City is screaming for more.

After the Knicks took Game 2 in Madison Square Garden, fans were spotted shouting “We Want Boston!” outside the arena. The fans want the championship favorites, Boston Celtics, in the Conference Finals and Brunson is just two wins away from giving the city what they want.

If the Knicks manage to make the Conference finals, the list of celebrities flocking up to the courtside will be absurd. Actor/comedian Michael Rapaport is an obvious lock in that list as the 54-year-old even posted a ‘Brunson-themed‘ doormat in a recent tweet.

While the festivities in New York City continue, the Pacers will be patiently waiting for the Knicks in Indianapolis, as Tyrese Haliburton and Co. will look to answer the premature victory that the Knicks fans have been celebrating.