“Now That’s a Hug”: Witnessing Lionel Messi’s Historic Debut, LeBron James and David Beckham’s Son Cruz Embrace

Lionel Messi has started making noise immediately after his move to America. The Argentine superstar’s annual earnings from just the MLS at the moment are $60,000,000 per year. However, after his endorsement deals are taken into consideration, he will have a staggering annual income of about $1.25 billion. Every big celebrity was there to witness the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s debut game for Inter Miami recently, including LeBron James, Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian, David Beckham, and his son, Cruz Beckham. Amid Messi’s brilliant debut for Inter Miami, the Lakers superstar ended up sharing a heartfelt moment with David Beckham’s son, Cruz.

It was a bit odd that Leo Messi did not start the game against Cruz Azul. However, after coming on in the second half and watching the opposition equalize, Messi joined the hunt for the winning goal. In the 94th minute, after winning a free-kick in a dangerous area, Messi got his debut goal for his squad, giving the crowd a moment to cherish his arrival.

LeBron James and Cruz Beckham share a hug, as the King reveals on his Instagram story

David Beckham and LeBron James have a lot in common with each other. For starters, they are both legends of their respective sports (soccer, and basketball). They also co-own soccer teams. And of course, both of them are devoted family men.

While James’ sons Bronny and Bryce weren’t at Lionel Messi’s debut, Beckham’s son, Cruz was. And almost as if they had known each other for decades prior, James and Beckham Jr. embraced for a tight, warm bear hug after the game, as you can see in the tweet by tragicpatek below.

This was the image LeBron reshared on his Instagram story after David Beckham put it on his. Perhaps, this is an indication that going forward, the James and the Beckham family will have a closer relationship.

At the moment, LeBron James is the co-owner of Liverpool, one of the most storied soccer clubs in the history of the English Premier League. However, given his $1 billion net worth, he could be looking to make another investment. And Inter Miami may just be right up his alley, especially after his unique experience with Lionel Messi himself.

LeBron James’ hug with Lionel Messi causes shockwaves across the internet

LeBron James’s seat was close enough to Lionel Messi for him to go up to the soccer GOAT and speak to him. And so, after he had called out to him a few times, LeBron walked up to Messi to exchange a few words. You can look at what happened next in the tweet by ‘Yabaleftonline’ below.

The two GOATs hugging each other had the internet shaken. Much like Twitter users, Sedara Nelson, Uncle Femi Jnr, and Kris V, all most fans could do was admire Messi.

With Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami in the MLS for the foreseeable future now, it is likely we will see quite a few celebrities continue to turn up at his games.