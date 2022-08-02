“6 physical freaks and a frail 6’3” 180-lbs Stephen Curry”: NBA Twitter marvels at the 8X All-Star featuring on a prestigious list

Stephen Curry is part of an elite company featuring Bill Russell, Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Tim Duncan, and LeBron James, as players with 4+ titles and multiple MVPs.

Despite having established himself as the greatest shooter of all time, Stephen Curry was always criticized for not having the Bill Russell Finals MVP in his trophy cabinet. However, things changed after the Warriors won the 2022 championship.

Averaging a staggering 31.2 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists, The Baby-Faced Assassin added a 4th title and the long-awaited FMVP hardware to his illustrious resume.

After the success he saw this past June, Chef Curry joined a very exclusive group of legends. Joining the likes of Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Tim Duncan, and LeBron James, the 6-foot-3 sharpshooter became only the 7th individual ever to win 4+ titles and multiple league MVPs.

NBA Twitter lauds Stephen Curry for being 1 of 7 legends with 4 titles and multiple MVPs

As soon as this graphic went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with all kinds of reactions.

Steph along with the other 6 legends in this list have managed to change the game for the good. Each of them, in their respective ways, has revolutionized how modern basketball is played. And how the NBA is perceived globally.

Stephen is 34 years old and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down any time soon. We could very possibly witness the shifty guard add a few more silverware to his overly-stacked resume.

