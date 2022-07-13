“They’re calling you the next LeBron James”: Andrew Wiggins spills the beans on pressures of being no.1 pick from Canada

Reigning NBA champion Andrew Wiggins addresses the pressure of being the no.1 pick from Canada after Anthony Bennett and comparisons to LeBron James.

From being labeled a bust to being an All-Star starter and winning a championship in the same year, Andrew Wiggins has had quite the journey. Mr. Fantastic is coming off a breakthrough season with the Warriors after having his fair share of struggles in the league.

The first pick in the 2014 draft, Wiggins, was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers but traded to the Timberwolves later. The 27-year-old played six seasons for the franchise, averaging 19.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 1.0 SPG. Unfortunately, the former ROTY couldn’t live up to the expectations of the organization and people in Minnesota.

The 6″7′ forward continued to toil harder, proving his loyalty to the franchise. However, this wasn’t the case when it came to the Wolves’ front office, who would trade him overnight despite making several promises. The Canadian native didn’t welcome the trade, which was a blessing in disguise.

During a recent appearance on teammate’s Andre Iguodala the Point Forward podcast, Wiggins revealed the pressures of being the no.1 pick and comparisons to LeBron James.

“There was definitely pressure, just knowing the whole country is watching”: Andrew Wiggins on being the no.1 pick after Anthony Bennett.

Though it’s been only eight seasons, Wiggins accounts for an inspiring journey. The Warriors proved to be a game-changer for the former Kansas player, with Steve Kerr and crew grooming him into an impressive two-way player. Wiggins played a pivotal role in Golden State’s run for the championship.

Hailing from Canada and being the no.1 pick in a league primarily dominated by the USA market, Wiggins had high expectations from his home country, with some sections even going as far as comparing him to King James.

Andrew Wiggins on the pressure of being the No. 1 pick: “There was definitely pressure, just knowing the whole country is watching… They’re calling you the next LeBron. Ain’t nobody gonna be the next LeBron. That’s one of one.” (via @pointforward) pic.twitter.com/2dZCzrO4Sr — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 12, 2022

Wiggins’ journey serves as a great example for NBA aspirants. At the same time, the Warriors organization deserves a lot of credit for identifying the former Wolves forward’s strengths and developing him into an All-Star player.

