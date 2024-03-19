Ochocinco Proposes A ‘Stephen Curry Signed Shoes’ For ‘LeBron James’ 40000 Point Ball’ Exchange With Shannon Sharpe

During the latest episode of Nightcap, Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson had an interesting conversation regarding Stephen Curry’s game-worn shoes that were gifted to the former. Ochocinco, who claims to have the ball from the games LeBron James recorded his 40,000th point, offered Sharpe an interesting trade between the two memorabilia. However, Sharpe refused the proposal.

Shannon Sharpe was present at the Golden State Warriors-Los Angeles Lakers clash at the Crypto.com Arena on 16th March. Following the Bay Area side’s 128-121 win, Sharpe was seen meeting with Stephen Curry. During their exchange, the two-time MVP autographed his game-worn shoes and gifted them to the ESPN analyst.

Ochocinco wanted to get his hands on the gift Sharpe was given. Hence, the NFL legend offered the game ball from LeBron James’ 40,000th point contest in exchange for Steph’s shoes that his fellow American Football superstar had.

“How about this, you send me that (Steph’s shoes) and I gave you LeBron ball where he scored 40,000 points,” Chad Johnson offered.

After talking about some other topic for a brief moment, Sharpe didn’t have to think twice before rejecting the deal. The 55-year-old revealed how the shoe was special considering that it was the first time he actually met Curry. Further, the former UNDISPUTED analyst also disclosed that he could get LeBron James to send over an autographed ball whenever he wanted.

“It was actually like my first team ever meeting Steph… No. You do realize I can like hit Bron up and just have him sign the ball when he had 40,000 (points),” Sharpe refused Johnson’s offer.

Every basketball enthusiast is aware of the fact that Sharpe is one of the biggest LBJ fans. Hence, it is extremely surprising that he refused to even consider the offer presented to him by Ochocinco.

However, it’s great that an analyst of his stature is respecting the memento given by players not named LeBron James. Additionally, the possibility of Ochocinco’s memorabilia being unauthentic makes it an even better decision by Sharpe.

Amidst Ochocinco’s unauthentic memento, Shannon Sharpe did the correct thing by retaining the signed Stephen Curry shoes

On 2nd March, LeBron James achieved one of the most impressive feats in NBA history. En route to scoring 26 points against the Denver Nuggets, LeBron became the first player to join the 40,000-point club.

A few days after the historic event, in an episode of Nightcap, Chad Johnson revealed that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar apparently gifted him the game ball.

“Check this out, guys. This is the proper ball, guys. I want you guys to see it. It’s the real deal,” Ochocinco said.

Shannon Sharpe refused Johnson’s claims and believed that the ball was an ordinary one bought from the local Dick’s Sporting Goods.

“I’ve just checked your location. There is a Dick’s Sporting Goods about a mile from your lodging… That’s how I know it’s not real. The person who signed that ball surely did it with their right hand. LeBron James is left-handed,” Sharpe said.

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson is certainly a big name in the American sports world. However, James might not prefer gifting away iconic memorabilia from a historic night.