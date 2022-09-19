Odell Beckham Jr, who asked Stephen Curry for a 10-day Contract, was bewildered by number of Max Contracts in 2022 NBA Free Agency

NFL star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr complains about the ease with which NBA players have been securing max contracts

In the world of pro sports, loyalty is a very subjective topic. Every player has to look out for themselves, and their families. At the same time, each team has to look out for its best interests and take all actions required to bolster their chances of winning. Odell Beckham Jr knows all too well about the same. The star wide receiver has been struggling with free agency, despite being a part of the Super Bowl Champion squad, the Los Angeles Rams.

Struggling with a knee injury, Beckham has been looking from the outside, waiting for his chance back into the NFL. He tried his best to get back into any squad. He once even put up an Instagram post, asking his friend Stephen Curry to get him a 10-day deal. OBJ captioned the post, “Steph u know i never be on that but…u think u could get me a 10 day til the NFL gimme my bag? Or…”

Odell Beckham Jr was flabbergasted by the number of max contracts in NBA free agency

The 3x Pro Bowler has been struggling with free agency for a bit. After signing a 1-year, $1.25 Million deal with the Rams, OBJ hit free agency at the end of the 2021-22 season. Since then, he’s been in talks with several teams, but nothing has solidified yet.

While OBJ is looking for his own deals, the first two days of NBA free agency had the wide receiver quite shocked. He took it to his Twitter to talk about the same.

Shxt is disgusting ! I’m no longer friends wit anybody in NBA cause yalll just gettin it to easy!😂😭😂😭 y’all got my hot — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) June 10, 2022

Play 1 good season get a max!!!! Any basketball coaches out there would like to get wit me thru my rehab let me kno — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) June 10, 2022

There were contracts worth nearly $3 Billion signed in the first few days of free agency alone. Compared to the NFL, the pay scale in the NBA is a bit more skewed. There could be several reasons, but primarily, the lesser number of players could play a big part.

