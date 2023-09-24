“Oh My God, I’ve Lost My Kid”: LeBron James, Upon Winning His 1st Championship, Hilariously Told the Larry O’Brien Trophy to ‘Never Run Away’ from Him

Despite his individual brilliance on the hardwood, LeBron James was in the NBA for nearly a decade before he won his first NBA Championship in 2012. Having waited for it for so long, ‘the King’ was beyond pleased after finally winning the Larry O’Brien trophy for the first time. In fact, right after winning it all, James decided to take to social media to show off his ‘kid’. Letting his goofier side take over, James announced that he had lost his ‘child’. What came next is something fans have failed to forget even a decade later.

Before LeBron James could win an NBA title, he was forced to go through quite a bit of hardship. Back in 2007, he carried an underwhelming Cleveland Cavaliers side all the way to the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, one man can only do so much, the Cavs were swept by the San Antonio Spurs in the Finals.

In 2011, James got his first taste of having teammates on his level, as he teamed up with Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade in Miami. Unfortunately for them, Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks were on a mission that year and beat them in just six games in the Finals. Safe it to say, by the time King James did actually win the title in 2012, he was over the moon.

LeBron James got goofy to show off his ‘kid’

In 2012, there was no stopping LeBron James. Widely considered by many to be the best version of himself, the King was in no mood for postponing success any longer. He led the Heat past New York in five games, Indiana in six, and Boston in seven to reach the NBA Finals.

When the time came to facing the Kevin Durant-led OKC Thunder in the NBA Finals, James almost seemed to be tired of waiting for his ring. Showing no mercy whatsoever, he led his team to shrug off the young and upcoming team in just five games.

As determined as James was during the run, his joy was unparalleled after he won his first championship. As proof of that, his goofy skit in the Instagram video below continues to live on.

“Oh my god! I’ve lost my kid! Can anyone find him? [Points the camera to the Larry O’Brien trophy]. Don’t you ever run away like that from me again! [Kisses trophy]. I love you!”

Today, James has four championships and is looking to make a run for a fifth one this upcoming season with the LA Lakers. However, as is with most things, there is always something special about the first one. So, it is likely that he still loves his first ring just as much as he did when first got it.

James spoke to the Larry O’Brien trophy once again in 2020

LeBron James’ last championship came in 2020. Having won it for the first time since 2016, James was beyond ecstatic. However, he was also a bit miffed that the trophy had ‘cheated’ on him for four years, something that can be seen in the clip below.

Considering that the trophy has ‘cheated’ on him for the last three years since then, it’s likely that the King isn’t too happy now as well. Still, he will be hoping this new look Lakers side can lend him a helping hand in his quest to win it all again.