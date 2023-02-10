“Row 6? More Like Row 66!”: Shaquille O’Neal Trolled Kenny Smith On Inside the NBA for His Seats on LeBron James’ Record Night

Inside the NBA panel member, Kenny Smith has found himself on the butt end of jokes regarding his seating slot on the night LeBron James created history.

LeBron James etched himself into basketball folklore earlier this week when he shattered a nearly 40-year-old record that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held. The King surpassed the Captain, amassing his current scoring tally to 38390 points.

James’ record-breaking night was witnessed by numerous of his family and sporting legends, including Magic Johnson and Abdul-Jabbar. In addition, there were culturally influential figures present in the form of Jay-Z.

All of James’ close family were present courtside for the auspicious moment. However, one prominent name could not get himself into a similar setting to experience the legendary moment. This was NBA Hall of Famer Kenny Smith.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of Highlights (@houseofhighlights)

Smith was seated somewhere in the back of the ground floor seats. And unfortunately brutally trolled for his seating setting his fellow panel members.

Also Read: “Even With Kyrie Irving gone, Cam Thomas, Found a Way to Embarrass Nets”: NBA Twitter Predicts Hefty Fine For ‘No H*mo’ Comment in Post-game Interview

Kenny Smith gets brutally trolled by Inside the NBA crew members!

The Inside the NBA panel members consist of a group of well-accomplished individuals. This includes Ernie Johnson Jr. and reputed former athletes such as Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith.

O’Neal, Barkley, Smith, and Johnson Jr. consistently engage in hysterical pranks and antics at the expense of the other members. With Barkley and Diesel being at the helm of these frolics, it’s quite refreshing that Smith is the recipient of the jokes in this scenario.

The latest episode of the show displayed the crew poking fun at Smith. Smith reportedly divulged to Barkley, O’Neal, and Johnson Jr. that he was seated in the sixth row. The footage captured by Smith, however, hilariously showcases him seated much further behind.

Barkley and Johnson Jr. stated that they witnessed the fabled scenario from their homes. Following this, they turned to Smith. Speaking about the fiasco, Barkley and O’Neal can be heard comically pulling Smith’s leg.

“Did somebody have to tell you he made it?” The fellas roasted Kenny for his seats during LeBron’s record-breaking performance in LA 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kLAUATE51s — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 10, 2023

Barkley amusingly said:

“I thought you were in row 6?… That ain’t row six.”

While O’Neal humorously retorted, stating:

“Thank you, that’s row 66…Yea, busted…row 66.”

It is indeed quite regrettable that Smith wasn’t awarded better tickets to witness the historic moment. Nonetheless, it made for another riotous moment by the Inside the NBA crew.

In all fairness, it is quite invigorating to see another member of the panel be picked on apart from the general pair of O’Neal and Barkley.

Also Read: “Anytime Anthony Davis Grimaces, It’s 3 Weeks”: Reggie Miller Trolls Lakers Star As He Takes a Scary Fall in 115-106 Loss to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co

The best pranks by the NBA on TNT crew!

‘Inside the NBA’ is a popular TV show that analyzes and interprets events that transpire in the NBA. More often than not, their work provides some hysterical content for the panel members to laugh about.

However, what has made their show so beguiling are the pranks and antics that take place at the expense of the other members. Charles Barkley is frequently the butt of jokes from the other members.

In fact, he has been the victim of a few uproarious pranks. As long as the show continues providing these types of episodes, there is no doubt that their ratings will bolster furthermore.

Also Read: “Suns Are Championship Contenders”: Magic Johnson Crowns Phoenix’s Acquisition of 13x All-Star Kevin Durant As the Best Trade Before Deadline