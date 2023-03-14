Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight vs Lakers? Pelicans Star’s Injury Update Remains Murky Ahead of Massive Fixture

Mar 6, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson on the bench during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Zion Williamson has been out for quite some time now, and the franchise hasn’t taken it in the best way. In the man’s time away from the court, the Pelicans have dropped from being one of the top 3 seeds in the West, all the way down to 10th place. And while they are still in the play-in race, it is hardly as commanding direct entry into the playoffs, along with home-court advantage.

Simply put, the New Orleans Pelicans need Zion Williamson back, and they need him back now. However, has his current injury healed up yet? Or is the man set to miss even more time, twiddling his thumbs and waiting for his turn on the sidelines?

ESPN releases injury update on Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson hasn’t played in an NBA game since January 2nd of this year. We are now in the middle of March. So, it’s fair to say the man hasn’t put his injury woes behind him just yet. And the latest installment of this problem seems to be his niggling hamstring injury.

Zion Williamson vs Nassir Little & Ronaldo Segu (1 Family vs SC Supreme) pic.twitter.com/uCTd3nvNvG — Home Team Hoops (@HomeTeamHoops) March 8, 2023

The problem has restrained the man for about 2 months now. And as per ESPN, this is set to go on for longer, as he has been deemed to be out for at least 2 more weeks. So, as much as the Pelicans need the man back in the massive game against the rising Lakers, they won’t get him just yet.

What is Zion Williamson averaging this season?

After 29 games played, Zion Williamson is averaging 26 points, 7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game.

Additionally, he is shooting 60.8% from the field, 36.8% from three, and 71.4% from the free-throw line.

