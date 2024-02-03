“Oh You Call Me Gang?”: Tyrese Maxey ‘Exposes’ Patrick Beverley, Reveals Face-Time Habits with Joel Embiid

Tyrese Maxey has just become an All-Star in his fourth season in the NBA and is among the top ten players in jersey sales so far this season. The young guard’s rise to prominence at the age of 23 can be explained by his recent performances on the court alongside the reigning league MVP Joel Embiid. Therefore, basketball magazine SLAM recently elected the 2024 All-Star for their cover. During the cover shoot, Maxey sat down with SLAM NBA for an interview where he had to relay his “Top 5” choices for different themes.

In an interesting twist, Maxey had to answer what top five items he would take with him to a deserted island. One of the items that he picked was his iPhone. His reason? Well, the guard is a keen Face-Timer. When asked who are his go-to choices for FaceTiming, he replied, “It’s a tie between Joel[Embiid] and De’Anthony[Melton].”

The All-Star Guard then revealed how Embiid is always “sleepy” when he Face-Times him. However, he’s always “laughing” around about everything during calls with Melton so it’s usually a fun time.

Then Maxey named one player who never picks up his call. He said, “Pat Bev, he’ll text me and tell me to get on the game. Then I get on the game and call him and then he don’t respond. How it worked? Probably somewhere doing that podcast. ‘Oh you call me gang? Ah, man I missed it!”’



Apart from naming the iPhone as one of the five items to take to a deserted island, Maxey had four other intriguing choices. The 76ers star would bring his dog Apollo to help him hunt food and protect himself. He would also want his Play Station, novel collection Percy Jackson & the Olympians, and the 1998 TV drama series The Temptations. Apart from expressing his fandom for the 1998 series, Maxey also talked about his favorite Marvel movies.

Tyrese Maxey reveals his Marvel movie choices

Earlier in the interview, the Philly All-Star had picked his top-five Marvel movies. He stated, “Okay, number one, I think OG The Avengers because it’s the original first time that we see all like the main Marvel characters.” At number two, he picked Avengers: Infinity War while at third he selected Black Panther. At number four, Maxey went for Spider-Man: Far From Home, and his number five pick was the first Iron Man movie which was released in 2008.

When it comes to the cinematic universe of Marvel, it is not easy to come up with top five picks. Therefore, a lot of Marvel fans will disagree with almost any list. Maxey’s choice of leaving Avengers: Endgame and picking Infinity War over Black Panther can irk some Marvel lovers. At any rate, there is no winning a Marvel debate when you roll out the list of the best. Whatever may be the case, Maxey has been an active viewer of the Marvel movies.