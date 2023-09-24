“One of My Sports Heroes”: Dirk Nowitzki Subtly Disses $95,000,000 Worth Teammate With the Help of Roger Federer

Dirk Nowitzki definitely has a great sense of humor and it’s evident from his posts on X (formerly Twitter). While sitting beside Roger Federer, Dirk tried to pull a subtle diss at the cost of his $95,000,000 former Dallas Mavericks teammate Steve Nash. Being a longtime friend and colleague of Nash since their days at Dallas, surely Nash wouldn’t mind a bit of banter from the German legend.

Steve Nash, Dirk Nowitzki, and Roger Federer were attending the Laver Cup 2023, which is being held in Canada currently. The trio were spotted sitting next to each other, enjoying a good game of tennis, all while Nowitzki planned to pull subtle shots of banter on his former teammate!

Dirk Nowitzki trolled former Mavs teammate Steve Nash while attending a tennis game with Roger Federer

Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash have been lifelong friends ever since they started for the Mavericks together from 1998 till 2004. However, Nowitzki does not refrain from friendly banter against his friends at all. While attending a game of the Laver Cup alongside Roger Federer, Nowitzki trolled Nash on X by reposting their picture together. In his caption, Dirk wrote,

“With one of my sports heroes! And I’m not talking about the guy on the right.”

It’s interesting how both Nash and Nowitzki, being part of the top 75 NBA team, still manage to maintain their fun and frolic relationship. As a team, Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki were a deadly unorthodox big-man guard combo for the Mavs.

They were gaining significant playoff spots in the early 2000s, thanks to the team’s incredible chemistry. Though Nash departed from the Mavs in 2004, Nowitzki continued his loyalty and won the 2011 NBA championship with the team.

Nash and Dirk fought NBA Commissioner David Stern against dress code

Back in the 2000s, Allen Iverson had heralded a new genre of styling among NBA players. With his own self-expressive outfits and hairstyles, Iverson had popularized NBA players wearing baggy clothes or styling funky hairstyles to team events and practices.

This phenomenon went out of hand during the 2004 NBA Olympics, where players were dressed up in such ways.

David Stern implemented a strict dress code for NBA players in fear of the league becoming more hip-hop than an elite basketball league. To stand up against these implementations, Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki were in the forefront. Given the popularity and form these players were gaining, Stern had to give them a leeway.