Expert Reveals Why Caleb Williams Is the ‘Biggest Winner’ of Night 1 of the 2024 Draft

Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams holds up his jersey after being selected by the Chicago Bears as the No. 1 pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With their first overall pick, the Chicago Bears selected Caleb Williams, aiming to reach great heights. The 22-year-old rookie, who attended the big event alongside his mom, Dayna Price, and his girlfriend, Alina Thyregod, fought back his tears after finally getting to relive his dreams. Interestingly, Bears GM Ryan Poles had signaled earlier that the Bears had their single focus on Williams. However, there’s even more reason for Caleb to celebrate.

According to Fox analyst Dave Helman, there are a few reasons why Caleb is the ‘biggest winner’ in Detroit. Firstly, the franchise selected Washington WR Rome Odunze, which offers a hint that the team is restructuring the roster around their star shot-caller. The ninth overall pick of the NFL Draft ran the 40-yard dash in just 4.45 seconds, and, if utilized correctly, could turn out to be Caleb’s trusted target when the season begins.

Secondly, the receiver room consisting of DJ Moore and Keenan Allen is a clear-cut indication that Caleb Williams has got his boxes ticked in terms of talent and experience. It offers him stability and allows him to focus more time on his game. Last but not least, the analyst believes that the former Trojans QB will go on to make millions with his new club in the coming years, indicating that it’s basically a perfect situation for any rookie.

“Caleb Williams is the biggest winner of night one of the Draft. An hour and a half after getting drafted, he finds out that one of the top receivers in this draft is now on his team. And his receiver core is built in DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Keenan Allen. DeAndre Smith is playing Running Back and Cole Kmet is that Tight End. He is the toast of Chicago and has a ton of millions guaranteed in his name,” Dave Helman denoted as he thinks Caleb will have an outstanding season this year.

Meanwhile, the Bears’ fanbase already started celebrating Caleb’s entry, as they created a jersey record on Friday night. Williams broke the Fanatics record for draft night merchandise sales, signaling his authority, mere hours after the draft. The 22-year-old talent beat the previous record set by WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark.

Caleb Williams to Don No. 18 Jersey for the Chicago Bears

After the Bears gave their new shot-caller a seal of approval, Williams hinted he was giving up his college football jersey number for his new teammate. According to NBC Sports Chicago, a smiling Williams said the number 13 is duly reserved for Keenan Allen, who is entering his 13th year in the NFL. The former Chargers WR donned the number 13 throughout his entire career. Since Caleb was not particular about the number, Allen got the chance to own it this year.

Meanwhile, the Bears also announced Caleb Williams will don jersey No. 18 with the team in his debut year. Young Williams used to wear the same number for his team in his high school years. It is notably the key reason the Bears and their newly-signed weapon chose the number, mere hours after the Draft move. It’s worth mentioning that NFL legend Peyton Manning used to wear the same number in his QB years with the Broncos and the Colts.

As Caleb Williams is no longer the No. 1 prospect but a potential starting QB for a franchise, the spotlight is now on the Bears’ long wait since they won their last Super Bowl in 1986. With a mix of youth and experience, the hopes are indeed high for the team. The fans and analysts expect them to offer a better show, and understandably, Caleb Williams is their flag bearer.