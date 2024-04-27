David Bakhtiari Doubles Down on His Demand for a Grass Field After NFL Changes Rule for Player Safety

Sep 24, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Injured Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari watches his team during the first quarter of their game against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Former Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari has been a vocal advocate for playing NFL games on grass surfaces to reduce on-field injuries. But it seems his voice falls short of reaching the NFL every time.

Advertisement

The league has recently undergone a rule change, and from now on, players will be allowed to use Guardian Caps in regular-season games to protect themselves from head injuries, such as concussions. These types of padded headgear were only allowed for certain positions during NFL training camps. Bakhtiari, sharing the news on ‘X’, expressed his dissatisfaction with the league and stated, “NFL will do anything else to not change the field surfaces. .”

As of now, 15 NFL stadiums use real grass, and the remaining 15 use artificial turf. Lately, many reports have claimed that old and new-generation artificial turfs have resulted in more foot and ankle injuries than natural grass. As per AP News, there were 4,801 NFL foot and leg injuries in 2012-2016 regular season games. Moreover, the same research claimed playing on artificial turf had 16% more chances of injuries per play.

Backing similar reports, the NFL player’s union has been voicing their opinion to the league about making it mandatory to play games on real grass. However, the league, instead of changing the playing surface, has been adamant about increasing safety by adding more safety gear to the players’ uniforms.

David Bakhtiari’s Turf Talk

David Bakhtiari has time and time again voiced his concerns about the NFL’s silence on the whole issue. He thinks switching to natural grass can cut down on injuries and opposes adding extra weight to player uniforms, which, although safe, could make games uncomfortable. He even retweeted a meme showing how NFL players might look in the future if the playing surface isn’t changed. See for yourselves:

In March of this year, he also reacted when the Cowboys stadium announced it would get a grass field for the CONCACAF Champions Cup. He raised a question on why they wouldn’t provide the same for the NFL players, as the AT&T Stadium uses Hellas Matrix Turf for NFL games rather than natural grass.

This debate has been ongoing for a while now. Players argue that natural grass is safer, but the NFL believes that new artificial turfs are safer because of scientific advancements. They also think some turfs are safer than natural ones. While the debate continues, the league has prioritized player safety. They have been making rule changes aimed at reducing contact in the game, which is also indirectly affecting the game and viewer interest as it’s becoming less of a contact sport over time.