“One player definitely better than me is Kevin Durant; I have nothing but respect for him”: Joel Embiid does not fuel the potential feud with Kevin Durant, instead it is all love

Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant are having MVP caliber seasons with their respective teams – it was only right that their match up have tensions flaring.

Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid faced off in what can only be heralded as the potential eastern conference finals. Meeting for the final time in their 4 game regular season match up, the game was all to play for. The Brooklyn Nets went into the game leading 2-1, and the 76ers could make it 2-2. And they did, all thanks to the heroics of Embiid.

Putting up 34 points in response to Durant’s 33, Embiid was on his best to secure the win. The game was a closely contested one, with the game ending on a light note. After securing the win, Joel was seen telling the Nets players to go home! Talk about confidence in his abilities!

Durant was also seen smiling, taking the light hearted trash talk in good sport. It looked like he was already thinking of tweets for later that night to put out in the case Joel disrespected him any further, but Embiid pulled a fast one on all of us, respecting his opponent. The game deserves more of these healthy rivalries, rather than pointless feuds.

“If there was one player that I think is more talented than me, it’s definitely [Kevin Durant]. I have a lot of respect for him” – Joel Embiid on Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/XVevVtVzTR — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) December 31, 2021

Kevin Durant is on the path to potentially leading the Brooklyn Nets to their first ring

Despite having little to no help, Kevin Durant put aside everything and has been single handedly dragging the Nets to wins. With James Harden struggling early on, and Kyrie taking almost 35 games to even make his season debut, a lot of the offense was on him. Early season struggles were quickly brushed aside, sending them to the top of the eastern conference.

Hailed as a super team, but far from playing like one, Brooklyn at times has been a one man show. Currently leading the league in points per game, scoring has been effortless for the slim reaper. Buckets come easy for the 7 foot forward. With Harden finding his groove finally, and Kyrie being back in some capacity, a full strength Nets are a scary sight.

The eastern conference is probably the most competitive it has been in a while – Many potential champions now play in the east rather than the West. The reigning champions, the current best team, and potential dark horses are all from the east, and Joel Embiid and co. are one of them. Philly has been consitently making the playoffs only to struggle in the final stages- hopefully they break the curse this year.

