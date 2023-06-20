One-Upping LeBron James By $13,100,000, Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Annual Earnings Tower Over The Lakers Star

With the 2022 World Cup win, Lionel Messi has conquered a huge majority of the accolades possible. While nearing the conclusion of the 2022-2023 season with Paris Saint-Germain, there were rumors that the Argentine could join Barcelona or even Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal. However, it was later revealed that Messi had no intention to go to either of those clubs. Making his way to MLS’ Inter Miami instead, Leo joins the likes of David Beckham, Gareth Bale, Frank Lampard, and other all-time legends who have played in the American league. A contract that rewards him with an ownership stake in the franchise and revenue-sharing deals from Apple and Adidas will allow the 35-year-old to make between $50 million and $60 million in a single season. And with that, the South American icon is set to eclipse LeBron James’ 2023-2024 earnings by as much as $13.1 million.

Advertisement

Over the years, James has become one of the most popular athletes in the USA and across the world. Having a net worth of more than a billion dollars, the LA Lakers star signed a 2-year, $97.1 million extension back in the summer of 2022. With the contract kicking in from the upcoming season, the four-time MVP is set to earn $46.9 million for the 2023-2024 campaign.

With more than 200 million followers combined on Instagram and Twitter, and endorsement deals with Nike, McDonald’s, Blaze Pizza, and others, Bron is going to be earning a fortune with his off-court activities as well. Generating several jobs and paying hundreds of millions in taxes, the King also had a huge impact on the country’s economy.

Advertisement

And yet, as crazy as it seems, Messi is set to earn more than LBJ in only his first-ever season in America.

Lionel Messi to earn more than LeBron James in 2023-2024

According to reports, Messi has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Florida club. The contract is worth $150 million which includes salaries, a signing bonus, and the equity in the team. Some reports even suggest that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner could earn as much as $60 million annually. Have a look at the details in Joe Pompliano’s tweet.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JoePompliano/status/1670930586322518016?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

With LeBron about to earn $46.9 million in the upcoming season, it’s astonishing to see “La Pulga” earn as much as $13,100,000 more without even playing a single game for the American club before.

The highest-paid athlete in MLS history, Messi is expected to earn as much as $51.9 million more than the second-highest-paid player. To put it into perspective, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was the league’s highest-paid player in 2019 with an annual base salary of $7.2 million. Whereas, Bale signed a $1.49 million contract in 2022.

Advertisement

Clearly, this Lionel Messi deal is going to be revolutionary and will be accompanied by the added pressure of winning the MLS Cup.

A tax imposed due to Michael Jordan will burn a hole in Messi’s pockets

Following the Bulls’ 1991 NBA Championship win, California released the income tax assessments of all the players on the Illinois side. The formulation of the “Michael Jordan” revenge tax would soon follow. As per popular belief, the ‘jock tax’ was levied as a hit back at Jordan and co. for defeating the Showtime Lakers in the NBA Finals.

Unfortunately, Lionel Messi will have to comply with these taxes. While Florida doesn’t impose the tax, considering Inter Miami plays numerous games outside the state, the forward is expected to pay a hefty amount as jock tax.