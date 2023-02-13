Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Blazers? Lakers Release Injury Update for NBA’s Scoring King

February 11, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (left) and forward LeBron James (right) watch from the bench against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Placed 13th in the West, the Los Angeles Lakers have an awful 26-31 record. In the midst of yet another horrific season, the only positive takeaway for the California-based franchise was the mind-blowing performance put up by LeBron James.

Having averaged 30.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 7 assists per game in Year 20, the 38-year-old has been playing phenomenally, to say the least.

Recorded 38 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder on 7th February, the King even managed to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

38,388 POINTS LeBron James hits the fadeaway jumper to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer! #ScoringKing pic.twitter.com/P5LyTZAZn3 — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023

With the pressure of being #1 on the all-time scoring list off his back, Bron and co. can finally focus on turning LAL’s fortune around.

However, will LeBron suit up tonight as Darvin Ham’s boys make their final road trip before the All-Star break?

Is LeBron James playing against the Portland Trail Blazers?

After the historic Lakers-Thunder clash, the 4-time MVP missed out on both of the team’s matchups.

As expected, the Purple & Gold went 1-1, losing against the Bucks & defeating the Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors.

Much like the past two games, the 6-foot-9 forward has yet again been mentioned on the team’s injury report. Ahead of the clash against Damian Lillard’s Portland Trail Blazers, the 4-time NBA champ has been listed as Questionable.

The Lakers’ LeBron James, currently attending the Super Bowl, is listed as questionable for Monday’s game at Portland after missing the past two games due to left ankle soreness. More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/wTvJqDKbnS — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 13, 2023

The Blazers, who are 1-2 against the Lakers, will aim to tie the 4-game season series tonight. And with the likes of the All-Star duo of LeBron and AD mentioned on the injury report, there is a huge chance that the #12 Blazers grab a win.

The Lakers will hope that a healthy LBJ soon returns to the lineup to fight for a playoff/play-in spot.

