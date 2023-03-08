“Austin Reaves, Your New Nickname is…”: Shaquille O’Neal Wants to Give Lakers Youngster a Unique Moniker

Shaquille O’Neal is loving the “remontada” of the Los Angeles Lakers after the Trade Deadline. One name that has been trending from the new-look Lakers is Jarred Vanderbilt, but one of their youngest is the main star. Austin Reaves, a second-year Laker, has been the spark that the purple and gold needed.

Last year, he was touted as the replacement for Alex Caruso. And in some ways, he was. Not because he was another Caucasian player, but because their playing styles are very similar. And then he had a 30-point triple-double. The front office realized his true potential, and he has been superb since.

In the latest game against the Grizzlies, Reaves had a stellar game. Playing 33 minutes, scoring 17 points, and recording the game’s second-best assist total. Shaq was mighty impressed with the lad and wanted to give him his second nickname. The first one, Hillbilly Kobe, sounds both derogatory and superlative. The new nickname Big Diesel wants to propose, “White Beignet,” is along the same lines!

Shaq: “I got a nickname for Austin Reaves: White Beignet.” pic.twitter.com/XFrDhXJQ2E — Oh no he didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) March 8, 2023

Shaquille O’Neal wants to call Austin Reaves the “White Beignet” – Because he is so full of “Flavor”

The Big man has many nicknames – he wants to see his favorite up-and-coming Lakers player have some too. Shaq thought he was doing something by naming him “white Beignet”, but was the opposite. He thought he was naming him similar to White Chocolate, Jason Williams.

He had the whole crew cracking up, trying to cover their laughter! “I thought it was already white” Jamal Crawford pointed out, along the lines of Shaq calling himself, ‘Black Steph Curry.’ Crawford continued: “Man, Shaq does be saying anything! But honestly, it was funny, and slightly tweaked the name to just “beignet”. Maybe he got confused with “Profiteroles”?

Reaves deserves more plaudits this season

Not many players in such a nascent stage of their career carry such a heavy burden of wearing purple and gold over their backs. And even more so, when they have to play along an-all time greats like LeBron James. But Austin Reaves has shown he can not only do that but with ease as well.

He’s a mix of what Kyle Kuzma and Alex Caruso were for the Lakers team. There will come a time when Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss will have to decide to keep him – As Lakers fans all around the world can echo, “Keep him at all costs!”.

Nobody wants a repeat of losing the Bald Eagle! He would have been such a perfect backcourt duo with Reaves.

