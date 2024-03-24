“Only 1 Shot That Kyrie Won’t Take”: Patrick Beverley’s Podcast Co-Host Brings Up Mavs Star’s Vaccine Debacle While Complimenting Him

Kyrie Irving‘s game-winner against the Denver Nuggets is something that many within the NBA community are yet to get over. Falling right in with them is Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley, who recently went out of his way to give the Mavericks star in question, his due flowers. However, as he was doing so on the ‘Pat Bev pod’, it appears that his co-host, Adam Ferrone, had a completely different idea on his mind.

During his time on the latest edition of the podcast, Beverley went into how much skill and confidence is required to just attempt the shot Irving sank over 7-footer, Nikola Jokic for the game-winner. The following is what the NBA player said on the matter.

“Look at the shot! That’s the only thing [option] he had! Obviously you see the shot, the shot is tough, but like, that’s the only opening he had… We should start questioning the confidence he had to go to that!”

Beverley was clearly deeply impressed by Irving’s shot-making ability. However, while Adam Ferrone was right there, with him, he also had a hilarious little shot of his own to go along with it, as he said,

“I’ve only seen 1 shot that Kyrie won’t take, if you know what I mean”

Ferrone’s deadpan delivery only makes the line funnier, something that clearly had Beverley struggling hard to avoid laughing, as he said, “Aye, chill”.

For the uninitiated, Patrick Beverley’s co-host is referring to Irving’s decision to not take the Covid-19 vaccine back in 2021. It was the cause of much controversy at the time, and there were even talks of Kyrie potentially retiring from the NBA at the time.

Fortunately, with the passing of time, this has become the subject of jokes more than it has been a serious issue. This was likely the extent of the intention behind Adam Ferrone’s hilariously sly comments on the matter.

Kyrie Irving spoke on his decision not to take the vaccine, back in 2022

While many criticized Kyrie Irving’s decision to abstain from vaccination, not many expected him to backtrack on it either. Sure enough, the now-Mavericks star spoke about his decision again in 2022. As seen in NBA reporter Matt Brooks’ X[Formerly Twitter] post below, this is what he said.

“I’ve made my decision already and I’m standing on it.”

Kyrie Irving even spoke out on the state of New York mandating that the public be vaccinated to participate in their respective professions in the Big Apple. In 2022, the following is what he said on the matter in an X post.

“If I can work and be unvaccinated, then all of my brothers and sisters who are also unvaccinated should be able to do the same, without being discriminated against, vilified, or fired. This enforced Vaccine/Pandemic is one the biggest violations of HUMAN RIGHTS in history.”

Kyrie Irving was unable to run off scot-free for his decision. Initially, he was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets [his franchise at the time] indefinitely. What made it worse is that the state of New York wouldn’t let him play there due to him being unvaccinated even if he did come back.

Eventually, the Nets brought him back to only play in away games, and he was eventually phased back to the point where he could play where he wanted in the United States. To this day, the 32-year-old is unvaccinated against Covid-19.