StatMuse reveals the player with most 25/5/5 Playoffs games and LeBron James has almost twice as much as Michael Jordan

Who among Michael Jordan and LeBron James is the GOAT, is a question for generations to come, both have their seperate, incomparable, and untouchable legacies.

Michael Jordan is the least arguable greatest of all time in the world of basketball. But when it comes to the GOAT all round player on the hardwood, nobody comes close to LeBron Raymone James.

Who are we to deny the beliefs of the great Magic Johnson? James has literally destroyed several all time records while carrying the hefty load of expectations since coming into the league as a 17-year-old in 2003.

And at 37 the man is still going strong, not looking to retire anytime soon after finishing his 19th season averaging close to 30 PPG. Nobody has given the game of basketball more than the 18x All-Star.

In return, the hardwood has been generous to the Kid from Akron as well. The 6ft 9″ forward has played and led his teams to 15 postseasons while putting up some attrotious numbers on display that would put every NBA player to shame, including MJ.

Also read: “Bronny, you went to LA to make your name, come back to Midwest to make your game”: Jalen Rose has the best pitch for LeBron James Jr.

LeBron James has 144 Playoffs games with at least 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists, Michael Jordan has 73

Oh yes, Jordan’s Finals record are enough to sell him as the GOAT, no question, but a man must be given some credit to lead his teams to as many postseasons as the number of years “His Airness” played in the league while retiring and making comebacks twice.

It’s been 19 years since the Bulls juggernaut last played in the NBA and like it or not the current Lakers star has been ruling the NBA since then without getting bored. His career Playoffs statistics reflects in the 266 games (most Playoffs games by an NBA player) reflects the dominance he has had for the longest of time.

Most playoff games with 25/5/5: 144 — LeBron James

140

135

130

125

120

115

110

105

100

95

90

85

80

75

73 — Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/EuPHYmscdH — StatMuse (@statmuse) August 16, 2022

The 4x MVP champ missed out on scoring title past season by the slightest of margin just two years after he led the Lakers to their 17th championship and got himself his 4th ring as well as the 4th Finals MVP at 35-years of age.

Also read: 6’6″ Michael Jordan scored the game winning fadeaway in his last ever All-Star game

The Ironman of the NBA is since facing some fitness issues like never before, specially during the 2020-21 season. And although he made a great comeback last season, he wasn’t able to lead his team to another postseason.

Let’s hope he does it this season with the similar spark.