“Open Toes”: Shaquille O’Neal Describes His First Order of Business After He Joins Michael Jordan and LeBron James’ Ranks

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the wealthiest NBA athletes, and is striving to reach the mark only Michael Jordan and LeBron James have so far

The NBA is the world’s foremost league for basketball. Thousands of kids try their hands at making it through to the prestigious league every year. Most of them fail to do so. However, the ones who make it, are sure to have their life set, if they’re smart with their money.

The base minimum salary for a player in the NBA is over $900,000. This is well above the mark to put them in the Top 1%. Even after all that, we still hear stories about NBA players going broke. However, that wasn’t the case with Shaquille O’Neal. Despite his reckless spending, Shaq has also been smart with his money.

The Lakers legend earned around $292 Million from his 19 seasons in the NBA. He’s used that money wisely, made smart investments in businesses, has endorsement deals, and more to establish a net worth of over $400 Million. The Diesel has his sights set on becoming a Billionaire, and he even has plans regarding what he’d do when he achieves the same.

Shaquille O’Neal already knows what he’d do when he becomes a Billionaire

Shaquille O’Neal is a man of many words, but he backs them up with his actions as well. The big man never really wanted to be rich, but just have enough money to buy his mother anything she wanted. However, once he saw the kind of money he could earn, as well as his peers earning, he knew he could do it too.

Seeing first Michael Jordan, and then LeBron James become Billionaires, playing the sport he played and loves, Shaq knows he can do it too. As a matter of fact, the Diesel already has planned what he’d do, when he achieves the status.

O’Neal wants to kick it back and walk around with no shoes on. Open toes, for the entire world to see.

This is the kind of answer one could expect only Shaq to come up with. However, the big fella might have to wait for a bit. With him needing nearly $600 Million, he may have to hold off on open toes for a while.