“Opposite Of Michael Jordan”: Dennis Rodman Once Explained Why He’s The ‘Evil’ To MJ’s ‘Good’

The extravagant nature of Dennis Rodman ushered in a new era in the NBA. Amidst the interest in his endeavors, the former Chicago Bulls star once elaborated on his ‘evil’ antics in comparison to the ‘good’ efforts of Michael Jordan. During the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals, the New Jersey-born sat down for an interview with Bob Costas on NBA on NBC to share his viewpoint.

Throughout the interview, Rodman candidly admitted the differences in mindset between him and the rest of the Bulls roster. Yet, the Worm shed light on the understanding amongst the players while referencing MJ as a benchmark.

“I always tell people, ‘I’m the opposite of Michael Jordan’. He is good and I’m evil. But we seem to always come in the middle for some reason.”

Furthermore, Rodman pointed out the necessity of his extreme behaviors from the viewers’ perspective. While the fans were mesmerized by Kobe Bryant’s “dunk” and Jordan’s “tongue”, the Bulls forward provided them with a “whole plethora”. Hence, the 2x All-Star believed,

“Without Dennis Rodman, you don’t have the entertainment in the NBA”.

Amidst the antics, the Menace still displayed the utmost amount of self-belief and faith in his capabilities. Rodman outlined how the Bulls tolerated his actions only because they had anticipated his worth to the team. “Do they still win a championship? I don’t think so,” he declared to establish his standpoint.

His statements portrayed the multi-layered characteristics of his persona. On one hand, it showcased his inclination toward taking things to the extreme as he emphasized it to also be the reason behind his Vegas trips. On the other hand, Rodman respected the freedom as he made up for his behavior with three rebounding champion titles in his three seasons with the Bulls.

Dennis Rodman held the fort for the Eastern Conference giants on several occasions. From being a defensive reinforcement to becoming MJ’s number two at times, he stayed committed to the cause. This adds volume to his importance as a teammate as the city of Chicago remains forever indebted.