Optimistic About Draymond Green’s Return From $1,847,291 In Lost Game Checks, Klay Thompson Claims He Isn’t Panicking: “We Got Stephen Curry”

The miserable form of the Golden State Warriors continued as they lost in their recent home clash against the Toronto Raptors. Despite the defeat, Klay Thompson chose to remain optimistic as he cited Stephen Curry as one of the reasons behind it. Apart from that, the shooting guard seemed excited about the return of Draymond Green following the latter’s $1,847,291 loss due to suspension.

Advertisement

Green was on the bench with the roster for the first time since mid-December last year. The home crowd appreciated his comeback after 12 games but the good times soon turned into distress. The hosts lost 118-133 due to their shortcomings in the first half as they extended their regular season run to 17-19.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BobbyMarks42/status/1743768127735763115?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

But the loss didn’t let the Splash brother affect much as he was optimistic in his post-match conference talk.

“We got Steph Curry. We got myself. Draymond Green is coming back,” the 33-year-old mentioned. “We have champions on the roster and I will never panic like I said. I really believe in this team”.

The 4x champion seems to be focused on the future, as he revealed,

“Still have a ton of basketball left. What’s the point of panicking? We have been through incredible highs and some low lows with this team. So, there’s no point in just pointing fingers. All you can do is keep working and believe and I certainly do believe”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/957thegame/status/1744218829847441411?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Even in this time of debacle, the 5x All-Star attempted to keep his faith in his teammates, especially in Curry. Despite the belief, the match load seemed to be catching up with the point guard as he failed to make a single three against the Raptors. It happened to him for the second time in this campaign, with both occasions taking place in less than a month. So, the overdependence on the 2x MVP might result in a further diminish in his output as the team struggles to find other solutions.

What’s next for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors?

The season has been going from bad to worse for the Bay Area franchise as internal problems become apparent. At first, Green’s on-court actions put the organization in negative limelight. Then, the team’s most senior player Chris Paul fractured his left hand which required surgery. It could sideline the 38-year-old for 4-6 weeks, leaving the head coach Steve Kerr with limited options for the backcourt.

On top of that, the roster’s young players, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody remained allegedly unhappy with the treatment of Coach Kerr. Both of them wanted more playing time with Kuminga reportedly losing faith in the 4x NBA championship-winning head coach. Moody supposedly demanded a role in the squad and more consistency going forward.

Thus, with time, frustration has been growing within the fanbase with the Dubs supporters expecting more from the team. Despite spending the most amount of money on player salaries, the performances remain far below expectations. So, the pressure continues to pile up on Kerr as the fans await a change in fortune, and with time running out, the need for an instant spark becomes evident.