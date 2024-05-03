Skip Bayless Accuses LeBron James of Always Relying on Scapegoats to Shrug Off Blame

Fans, pundits, and experts are eager to find out who to blame for the LA Lakers’ failure in the playoffs. The obvious candidate for this is LeBron James since he is the leader of the pack. But putting it all on him would be unfair because a lot of things went wrong in their campaign that wasn’t LeBron’s fault. For Skip Bayless, however, the decision is made, and it’s an easy one. He recently trashed LBJ on his show for always relying on scapegoats.

It’s no secret that Bayless is not a fan of LeBron. We have seen him torch the four-time NBA Champion on his shows for many years now. Even his 21st season in the league comes to an end, Bayless is not willing to go easy on him. On the recent episode of The Skip Bayless Show, he said that LeBron has always been overprotected in the media and even if he does something wrong, like the missed shot in Game 2, he isn’t ridiculed like any other player would be in that situation. He said, “LeBron has so many protectors in the media, so many apologists, defenders, blind witnesses, LeBron zombies who shape public opinion.”

Bayless said, “The “GOAT” always needs a scapegoat within arm’s reach.” The media veteran believes that LeBron has had a protective cover around him at all times by several people in the media business. He said that even after back-to-back failures, he has shown no ownership publicly and has always looked to blame others for his actions, and somehow, he has been given a pass to do all of this by the people from the media fraternity. Bayless thinks that Darvin Ham would be his next scapegoat and LeBron would use him to clear his name from this failure.

Even though there’s no concrete evidence to Bayless’ claims at the moment, there are signs that suggest that LeBron doesn’t like his coach. In the fourth quarter of Game 4, LeBron was seen getting heated against his coach after Ham didn’t challenge his play. LeBron’s reaction to Ham’s ignorance has now become an internet meme as well.

LeBron James gives a cryptic update on his future

At the age of 39 and after spending 21 seasons in the league, fans are wondering if LeBron will be able to keep going for another season in the league. When the playoffs started, many people believed that he would bring his career to an end by winning the title again with the Lakers. However, when the Lakers got knocked out by the Nuggets, LeBron’s future in the league became the burning question. Amidst all the speculations, he cleared the air via his social media.

So, in case LeBron decides to stay in LA for another season, chances are that Ham’s services will no longer be required by the Lakers. Jovan Buha reported earlier today, “The plan is still to move on from Darvin [Ham] at some point, likely by the end of the week, potentially as early as tomorrow, then the head coaching search will start.” The Athletic reporter also stated that some names are already being considered as replacements for Ham.