“Oreos and milk are an everynight snack for Giannis Antetokounmpo!”: Bucks superstar reveals how he optimized his Oreo-eating experience after another monster night

Giannis Antetokounmpo had recently taken the discovery of his newfound love for Oreo cookies and milk on Twitter. In a postgame interview, he gave a detailed explanation for how a kid on the sets of a commercial got him addicted to the deadly combo.

At the young age of 19, Giannis Antetokounmpo came to the United State of America, far away from his family in Greece, in hopes to become one of the greatest NBA players ever. Almost a decade later, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar is one of the best big men the league has ever witnessed.

At only 26 years of age, The Greek Freak already has a Hall-Of-Fame worthy resume. Over the span of 8 seasons, the forward got selected to 5 All-Star Games, 5 All-NBA selections, won the 2017 MIP, 2 MVPs, a DPOY, the championship last year, and also the coveted FMVP.

Despite being one of the most accomplished players in NBA history, and spending almost a decade in the States, as surprising as it sounds, Giannis had NEVER dunked his Oreos cookie into a glass of milk, until recently, a kid from the sets of a commercial advised him to do so.

You won’t believe me but a kid just told me to try dunking my Oreos in milk… mannnnn game changer 🔥🥛#MadMyGirlDidntTellMeSooner #NewBedtimeSnack — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) November 24, 2021

Safe to say, the kid gave Antetokounmpo one of the best pieces of advice Giannis would ever receive.

“What the hell?! No freaking way!”: Giannis Antetokounmpo after dunking his cookies into milk

After the Bucks’ win over the Pistons, Antetokounmpo was asked one very important question. Stephen Watson of WISN 12 News, asked the future Hall-Of-Famer:

“Oreo and milk on the Thanksgiving menu?”



As soon as Giannis heard the question, he gave the detailed backstory of how a kid introduced him to his new “bedtime snack”. The 6-foot-11 big man enthusiastically narrated:



Let’s talk about that a little bit. It’s definitely my bedtime snack. So I had this commercial, this video shoot I did yesterday and there were 3 kids there. And you know, we were doing a shoot about some cookies. We had some Oreos over there and this kid asked me, “Have you ever ate Oreos before?” I was like, “Yeah” [nods his head].

Like when I came to the league, that was the first thing I ate because like I was always, when I was younger, I was always craving them and I couldn’t afford them. So I was like, “When I get a little bit of money. You know people go spend money on cars and chains, I’m gonna buy Oreos.”

So I ate them for like a month straight. No dinner, no lunch, no nothing. So I got sick of them, right? But I’ve had them. So he (the kid) was like, “Have you ever dunked them in milk?” I was like, “No”. He’s like, “You should try that.”

So I was like, “Ok. Cool.” We did the commercial and I took the milk. I took the Oreo and I threw it in the milk.

He’s like, “No. Just dunk it, like put it in.” So I was like, “Don’t worry about it. Give me a spoon.”

I grab a spoon. I took the first one, and was like, “What the hell! No freaking way!” He’s like, “You like them?” I was like, “Bro, this is amazing.”

Obviously, I didn’t have just the one, I had like 12 of them. Then I went back home and I was like Mariah, “Why did you not tell me that you can throw the Oreos in the milk and eat them?” She told me she doesn’t like the Oreos like that, she likes them plain with no milk and all that. I realized from now on, that’s an every-night snack for me.”

I asked @Giannis_An34 if Oreos and milk are on the Thanksgiving menu. His response was 2 minutes long. “From now on, that’s an every night snack for me.” https://t.co/ecySUFxxUm pic.twitter.com/qU2t0kTH9m — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) November 25, 2021

