“Our expectations for you were low, but HOLI F*#K, Steve Kerr!”: NBA Twitter roasts Warriors head coach for egrigious mistake late in the game vs Pacers

Warriors lost a home game to a 16-29 Pacers team while having an easy chance to close the game out in the regulation, but Steve Kerr made a blunder.

The Indiana Pacers did it again on back-to-back road games. First, they defeated the Lakers, who were enthusiastic after the win against the Jazz. Thursday night they stole a game against the second-best team from the West, the Golden State Warriors.

the Pacers stayed put on the night, they were missing the starting backcourt duo of Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert, also the starting center Domantas Sabonis because of injuries.

Stephen Curry shooting 6/16 from the 3-point line scored 39 points in the game but none in overtime. Overall, the Warriors were cold from downtown with Klay Thompson, Nemanja Bjelica, Jordan Poole, and Garry Payton II going a combined 0/15.

But the game went to overtime because of a blunder on the Pacers’ last possession in the regulation when the Dubs allowed Justin Holiday to shoot a game-tying 3 with 6 seconds left to send the game into OT.

Justin Holiday ties it up to force OT 🔥 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/Ow2RHDUpxA — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 21, 2022

It was a disastrous mistake by the Warriors coach and he got blasted on Twitter for it after the game.

NBA Twitter rips Steve Kerr for sleeping on an easy play

Golden State was 3-points up and could have fouled any Pacers’ player to let them shoot two from the charity line, but Steve Kerr designed the play otherwise and Justin Holiday made him and the Warriors pay by tying the game with just over 6 seconds left on the game clock. After the game, he did take the blame for it.

Steve Kerr on the Warriors not fouling when they were up three: “Yeah, I’m normally a fouler so I take the hit on that one too. Tonight was my night to stink it up.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 21, 2022

But NBA Twitter had already taken out its frustration on the 3-time champion coach by the time.

Nope. Terrible coached game by Steve Kerr. — Did The Warriors Win? (@DidTheWarriorsW) January 21, 2022

This game is 100% on Kerr. I don’t care, he completely mismanaged and destroyed this game. He refused to adjust, he refused to let Curry be the primary ball handler, he refused to trust Kuminga, he wouldn’t foul up 3, he kept playing Damion Lee, this is terrible. — Sky 💙💛 (@chefcurry30_szn) January 21, 2022

Steve Kerr the Warriors stopper pic.twitter.com/KgLg5idgeZ — Dubs💍 (@5StraightFinaIs) January 21, 2022

Some in Dubs Nation believe that without Draymond Green, Steve can’t do it.

At the start of the NBA season, Draymond Green called out Steve Kerr for displaying terrible body language. I’ll explain what all coaches can learn from that. 🧵 — Coach Mac 🏀 (@BballCoachMac) January 20, 2022

Draymond im willing to give you my calf just please comeback. pic.twitter.com/HH8R13ggXS — carl● (32-13) (@modymoooses) January 21, 2022

Dray I’ll give u my discs pls https://t.co/RMZP5X60qW — vid (@its_vid) January 21, 2022

Let’s just hope the Warriors can get it together soon. Otherwise, who knows how harsh the fans will come at Steve Kerr next time around.