“My mom would be very tough on me”: Zion Williamson snubs Coach K and Alvin Gentry to name Sharonda Sampson as the hardest coach he’s played under

New Orleans Pelicans phenom Zion Williamson surprisingly revealed how his mother was the hardest coach he’s ever had.

Back in 2019, Zion Williamson was one of the most hyped prospects entering the league since LeBron James in 2003. And it is safe to say that Zion has lived up to, or some might even argue superseded, all the surreal expectations set for him. Having played only 2 seasons till now, Williamson has already established himself as one of the best players in the league, who will surely be one of the future faces of the NBA.

This past season, despite all of New Orleans Pelicans’ failures, the 21-year-old had quite a sensational campaign individually. Averaging 27 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists on an outstanding 61.1% shooting from the field, Zion proved all his haters and naysayers wrong.

Throughout his high school, AAU games, college days, and the first two years in the league, Williamson has played under some of the most historic coaches we have ever witnessed. We would assume legend Coach Michael Krzyzewski of Duke, Alvin Gentry or Stan Van Gundy would be some of the toughest coaches he’s had. However, Zion had a pick that you surely didn’t see coming.

“I’ve never had someone as a coach be that tough on me”: Zion Williamson on his mother being the hardest coach he has ever had

Earlier this year, “Zanos” appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden”. Apart from answering several amusing questions, Zion Williamson surprisingly disclosed how his mother, Sharonda Sampson, was the hardest coach he has ever had.

James Corden: What was your mom like as a coach?

Zion: She’s the hardest coach I’ve ever had. I’ve never had someone be that tough on me.

James Corden: Tough on the whole team or particularly tough on you?

Zion: Tough on the team, but particularly very tough on me.

James Corden: Do you still get notes from you mom from afar? Like, does she still talk about your performances, how you played.

Zion: From afar? No. She’ll come to my face and tell me.

James Corden: What sort of stuff does she say?

Zion: ‘Be Better’. Just ‘be better’.

James Corden: If you’re ever mid-game and you know you’ve had a particularly tough quarter or maybe you missed a couple of shots, in the back of your mind are you like, ‘Oh, my mom’s going to really- she’s going to have something to say about that’?

Zion: All the time.

The 21-year-old highflyer also affectionately stated how his mother, a high jumper in her day, could jump higher than him.

James Corden: She was obviously a brilliant coach, but your mom was also a track and field, she did the high jump. Who jumped higher, is it you now or your mom in her hay day?

Zion: You know, just because I love her so much, I’m going to say my mom in her hay day.

With a 45-inch vertical leap, Zion has one of the highest jumps the league has ever seen. Sure he loves his mom, but he definitely is being too humble with this answer.