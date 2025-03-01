“Out Here Punching People in the Kidneys”: Kevin Durant’s Frustrated Strike Against the Pelicans Has NBA Fans in Splits

Feb 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) passes the ball by New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) to Phoenix Suns center Bol Bol (11) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Suns have been on a disappointing run lately, having lost seven of their last 10 games. The latter half of this season hasn’t been going well for them and the frustration has started to creep in on the players. Kevin Durant, who is usually a very calm individual, recently lost his cool on the floor during the Suns’ latest game against the Pelicans.

During a Pelicans possession, Karlo Matkovic was setting a screen for Trey Murphy III in an attempt to free up space for a shot attempt. That’s when KD’s frustration reared its ugly head, making him resort to punching the 23-year-old.

As Matkovic was moving away from KD to head towards the bucket, the Suns’ superstar landed a right-hand punch on the side of his abdomen. Although it could’ve led to something potentially dangerous, the internet has been in splits watching KD react this way.

Overtime posted the clip on X with the caption, “Kevin Durant DGAF anymore.”

Popular X parody account Hater Report wrote, “Kevin Durant willing to do ANYTHING to get out of Phoenix Lmaooo. He out here punching people in the kidneys.”

😭 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LAkYd3vJhn — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) March 1, 2025

After the trade deadline, the Suns’ season has gone downhill. Their current record, 28-32, would’ve been much worse if it weren’t for the dubs they collected early in the season. KD’s action, although wrong, can’t be called an overreaction considering how long it’s been boiling up inside his head. Fliff’s social media also posted a reaction to KD punching the Pelicans star.

Whoa: Kevin Durant just punched Karlo Matkovic 😳pic.twitter.com/r0wFmBN6GU — Fliff (@fliff) March 1, 2025

KD had another bout of frustration during yesterday’s game against the Pelicans. He got angry at Tyus Jones for failing to read the game as he was trying to clear up space. Players getting frustrated on the court isn’t an uncommon thing, but it’s very rare to see KD in this state.

He isn’t one to lose his temper on his opponents or teammates, but in the last two games, he has done both. After yesterday’s loss, KD was asked about Mike Budenholzer’s comment on the need to stay optimistic, Durant gave a very diplomatic answer.

Kevin Durant was asked about Mike Budenholzer saying the Suns needed to stay optimistic right now: "I don’t wanna say the wrong thing and people take it out of context. So I’m gonna just agree that we just gotta be better." pic.twitter.com/bBUMkhG7Ws — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) February 28, 2025

He said, “I don’t wanna say the wrong thing and people take it out of context. So I’m gonna just agree that we just gotta be better.” It’s clear that the 36-year-old isn’t happy with the way things are running in Phoenix. Although the Suns clinched a win over the Pels tonight, it’s unlikely that it’ll make KD forget everything that has happened in the past month.