Owing a Favor to Shaquille O’Neal, David Beckham Wished the Lakers Legend on Instagram on His Birthday

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the biggest names in the basketball world. Once a giant who put fear into the hearts of even the strongest athletes in the NBA, O’Neal is now a retired superstar enjoying the crops of his harvest. Formerly a Los Angeles celebrity, O’Neal is also really well connected with Hollywood and other celebrities in LA.

One of those celebrities is David Beckham. The English footballer, who was known for his exceptional free kicks, lived in LA for a long time. So, naturally, he made acquaintances with the 7ft 1″ legendary center. In fact, Beckham even owes O’Neal a favor. Perhaps that favor has given birth to cordial relationships between the Manchester United and Los Angeles Lakers legends.

David Beckham wishes Shaquille O’Neal on his birthday

Shaquille O’Neal celebrates his birthday on March 6th. The NBA on TNT analyst turned 51 this year. David Beckham, like his family, wished him on his special day. Shaq reshared Beckham’s story on his Instagram. Beckham shared a picture of Shaq standing around the Beckham boys. The former 6ft Real Madrid star looked tiny next to Diesel. The post also read:

“Happy Birthday to the big man.” David Beckham wished Shaq-Fu on his 51st! pic.twitter.com/Ypl9Elr8KN — DubNation(2022 NBA CHAMPIONS) (@dubs3000) March 7, 2023

David and Shaq clearly share a warm relationship. In fact, even Shaq and David’s wife Posh share a cordial bond. They even appeared together on the Late Late Show with James Cordon. On the show, Shaq revealed a story that involved David’s wallet.

Shaq found Beckham’s wallet

O’Neal, while talking to James Cordon and Victoria Beckham, revealed how he once found David’s wallet. O’Neal first chose to prank David but the footballer quickly caught on.