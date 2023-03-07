“Kevin Durant Hugged Markieff Morris But Not Kyrie Irving”: Former Nets Stars Have ‘0 Relationship’ Following Fallout

At the start of the season, the Brooklyn Nets looked like one of the favorites to win it all. With the likes of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the roster, they looked like the team to beat. Unfortunately, things changed around the trade deadline.

With Kyrie requesting a trade, the Nets decided to send him to the Dallas Mavericks. Shortly thereafter, KD found himself heading to Phoenix, Arizona. The trade not only ended a potential dynasty but according to some, it also ended a once-strong friendship.

Also Read: “Just Another Game”: Kevin Durant Elucidates What Playing Against Kyrie Irving Meant

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have no relationship according to Brian Windhorst

The trade deadline seemed like a disaster for the Brooklyn Nets. After all, they had lost two All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. However, given the haul, they received in return, they will do just fine.

If anything, the only thing that has not survived the deadline is the relationship between KD and Kyrie. The two had a mutual respect for each other and a strong bond while in New York. But, considering how things unfolded, that isn’t the case anymore.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, there is little to no relationship between Durant and Irving. To the point, where KD won’t even look Kyrie’s way, the game between the Mavs and Suns is evidence of that.

“They wouldn’t even turn their heads. I couldn’t help but laugh after the game was over because Markieff Morris who had been Durant’s teammate in Brooklyn for a few months came over and Durant gave him a hug. You know…patted him on the chest. But, he didn’t even look in Kyrie’s direction. So, I think we got our answer there about where that relationship is and how it ended in Brooklyn.”

It’s true, things are looking far from friendly between the Slim Reaper and Uncle Drew. But, that’s probably the last thing on their minds. They’ve got a game to play, and in their first meeting since the trade, the Reaper came for Drew’s soul.

KD got the better of Kyrie Irving in their first meeting since the trade deadline

March 5th was an important date for basketball fans. Seeing as it was the night when Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving faced off against each other after their departure from the Brooklyn Nets.

Tensions were high, and the match was a back-and-forth affair. However, despite Kyrie’s 30 points, it was Kevin Durant’s 37 that propelled the Suns over the Mavericks.

Tied game in the final seconds… KEVIN DURANT FOR THE WIN.@PayPal Highlight of the Game! pic.twitter.com/0BWFkcK3KE — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 6, 2023

It certainly was a match for the ages. The KD-Kyrie storyline aside, there was also the regular tension between Luka Doncic and Devin Booker. Safe to say, their next meeting is sure to be “must-see TV”.

Also Read: “Kevin Durant is a Little Better Than LeBron James”: Skip Bayless Lists Why He Ranks KD over Lakers Superstar