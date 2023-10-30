“P Using His Professional Voice”: Paul Pierce Raving About Victor Wembanyama Has Kevin Garnett In Splits

Paul Pierce seems to be very impressed by Victor Wembanyama‘s debut performance in the league. Victor Wembanyama who played his first regular season game a few days ago, against the Dallas Mavericks, showed up big time. But even more impressive was how Paul Pierce presented his arguments for why he loved Wemby’s performance.

While on the Undisputed Show on FS1, Paul presented his arguments for why he believed Wemby performed great, despite his age. Kevin Garnett even later put up a story on Instagram, trolling his podcast co-host, for using his ” Professional voice”. KG would later go on to give Paul his props.

Paul Pierce is Extactic about Wembanyama

Paul Pierce was recently on the Undisputed Show. While on the show, Pierce was asked about his opinions on Victor’s debut performance in the league. The Truth, wasting no time said “I was thoroughly impressed for the minutes that he gave me. At the beginning, I was like “Oh he is going through some growing pains, foul trouble, he has to get used to the NBA. Refreing and the physicality, but then he had a Zion-like debut in the fourth quarter.”

Paul even went on to explain why Wemby will keep getting better, telling his panelists “Remember when Zion came in and it was like, he was coasting through the first three quarters. In the fourth quarter, it was looking like he was about to will his team to victory. I mean, he came in, knocked down some threes, blocked some shots, and on the defensive side of the ball, I was thoroughly impressed.”

Paul even went on to make predictions for some Silverware ” He can be the Rookie Of The Year and Defensive Player Of The Year. All in the same year. ”

Not only were the viewers and panelists impressed by Pierce’s bold take, but so was his podcast co-host and Celtics teammate, Kevin Garnett. KG soon after the show, took to Instagram to put up on story reacting to Pierce’s performance on Undisputed. Trolling his teammate playfully, Garnett said ” P using his professional voice. Dope tho my dog and well said. ”

A scary similarly between Wemby and Duncan

Tim Duncan might have been the most successful draft prospect the Spurs ever signed. For many people, Victor is the next Tim Duncan, for the franchise. Victor seems to have got the message too, as he is already weirdly emulating Duncan. Unknown to many, Wemby and Duncan almost put up the same stat line in their debut performances.

Tim Duncan made his debut against the Nuggets in 1997, where he put up 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 assists. Wembanyama on the other hand in his debut against the Mavs put up 15 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, and one block. Though it might not seem like much, for someone’s debut performance, especially with all the pressure from media and fans, Wemby just proved that he belongs in the NBA.