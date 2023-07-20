Paid Just $93,877,500 in the NBA, Michael Jordan Added $10,000,000,000 to the US Economy in 15 Years

Michael Jordan established himself as the face of the NBA within years of his entry into the league, even before he won his first Championship. Known for popularizing the sport of basketball around the globe, His Airness’ impact in spreading basketball outside of America has been pivotal to the NBA’s international expansion. With six NBA Championships, five league MVPs, and six Finals MVPs to his name, Jordan is widely touted to the NBA’s greatest ever. However, despite his status as the GOAT, Jordan earned only $93,877,500 playing basketball for the Chicago Bulls. A paltry sum, when weighed against his contributions to the game. In fact, Fortune magazine estimated that MJ had a $10,000,000,000 impact on the US economy through his exploits on the hardwood.

The Hall of Famer spent 15 seasons in the NBA, building the foundations for his $2 billion empire. But his career earnings were not the only source of his financial success. His NBA salary aside, Jordan saw most of his wealth come in from his numerous endorsement deals and investments, especially his deal with Nike.

Michael Jordan estimated to have added $10,000,000,000 to the US economy over the course of 15 years

According to a 1998 Fortune magazine report, Michael Jordan was estimated to have an $10,000,000,000 impact in the US economy at the time. An impactful sum, that was contributed throughout his 15 years in the NBA.

Jordan has long been associated with some of the biggest brands in the world. Most notably, his collaboration with Nike, which led to the creation of the Jordan Brand, was reportedly worth $5.2 billion in generated revenue to the sports apparel manufacturer. Additionally, he is believed to have brought in a $408 million boost for the other major products he endorsed.

The Fortune report also credited MJ for a $3.1 billion increase in NBA-related merchandise sales. Not to mention a significant boost in television ratings, sponsorships, ticket sales and much more. Add to that his work in the film industry, with projects like Space Jam and some of his other licensed sports videos, and it’s safe to say Jordan has impacted the US economy significantly.

The impact Jordan has had outside the sport of basketball is noteworthy. He is a role model to many, and his influence is not just limited to the economy. Rather he is an icon who has changed the lives of millions of people around the world.

MJ’s ownership of the Charlotte Hornets and the 23XI racing team have also impacted his economic influence

With a net worth of $2 billion, Michael Jordan has been able to do things that few athletes before him were able to do. In particular, his investments in the world of sports are quite significant. Jordan reportedly bought a majority stake in the NBA franchise, the Charlotte Hornets(then Bobcats) in 2010 for $180 million, before selling it for a whopping $3 billion recently.

Add to that his investment in the NASCAR team 23XI, and Jordan has put a dent in the sports world through his ownership of sports teams. A nod to his incredible business acumen.