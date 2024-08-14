“Got Their Panties In A Bunch”: Claiming Stephen Curry Wasn’t Clutch Against France, NBA Analyst Defends His Stance

Stephen Curry provided the world with one of the most entertaining spectacles with his recent performance at the 2024 Olympics. However, Rob Parker decided to kill this excitement within the basketball community by claiming that Curry’s performance in the gold medal encounter was not clutch. A day later, the NBA analyst doubled down on his take.

Advertisement

Rob received a lot of criticism for his reaction to Curry’s 24-point outing against France. According to the Fox Sports analyst, the guard did knock down “big” shots. But the four three-pointers late in the game weren’t technically “clutch”. He felt the need to explain himself after the likes of Gilbert Arenas and Doug Gottlieb clapped back at him for coming off like a detractor. Rob said,

“I didn’t trash Steph Curry and say he was garbage or that his performance in the gold medal game was terrible or whatever. He made those four threes at the end. I simply stated facts… Guys like Gilbert Arenas and Doug Gottlieb all got their panties in a bunch because they don’t know what the definition of clutch is. You look at the shots he made and I said they were big shots”.

To defend his initial take, the 60-year-old read the NBA’s definition of a “clutch” moment. Considering that only one of Curry’s four shots fell into that category, Rob concluded by stating that he stood by his opinion of the USA superstar drilling “big” shots.

“The NBA defines clutch as under five minutes, score within five. Only one of those three-pointers fit that category. The other three, they were up by six. You know what I mean? It was a big shot.”

️@robparkerMLBbro: “I stated FACTZ on Steph Curry. Guys like Gilbert Arenas and @GottliebShow got their panties in a bunch because they don’t know what the definition of clutch is. I said they were BIG SHOTS. This isn’t Rob-a-pedia. THE NBA deems what is a clutch shot…” pic.twitter.com/ZuyPH9W7gS — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) August 14, 2024

Parker claiming that individuals were incorrect in labeling Curry’s performance as “clutch” was the reason behind this outburst. According to FoxSportsRadio, Parker initially said,

“Steph Curry, while making big shots, did not make any clutch shots in helping the United States win Gold! Did he make big shots? Yes. But if people think he made clutch shots, you can’t be more wrong! It’s not clutch. Big shots, a barrage, whatever you want to call it. It ain’t clutch if it’s a two-possession game, it’s that simple.”

Rob Parker disagreeing with the narrative that Stephen Curry’s performance was clutch, is technically not wrong. However, it is disrespectful of him to take shots at the two-time MVP’s ability to make shots late in the game.

“I’ve talked to plenty of NBA players. I say if you have to get one basket to win the game, who would you give the ball to? Nobody picks Steph. Nobody. And the numbers are very obvious. He’s 0 for 14 in the final 50 seconds with a chance to tie or put his team ahead. 0 for 14 in the postseason.”

Hence, he didn’t believe that the Golden State Warriors leader was the greatest shooter of all time.

“I’m talking about postseason. It’s hard for me to look at a guy and call him clutch or the greatest shooter of all time when he hasn’t made those baskets.”

It’s baffling how Curry is almost 800 three-pointers clear of the player 2nd on the all-time 3-pointers made a list with a 40.8% 3FG and naysayers like Parker still criticize him.