Paolo Banchero Believes the Magic Belong in the Eastern Conference’s Top Teams Alongside the Celtics, Knicks, and Sixers

After a torrid spell, the Magic had an excellent campaign in the 2023-24 season. They went past the 45-win mark for the first time since 2011 and ended their 14-year wait for the Southeast Division title. While most see them as a team in ascension, Paolo Banchero believes they are already among the best rosters in the Eastern Conference.

During his appearance on First Take, Stephen A. Smith asked the forward about his thoughts on the heavy competition in the East. He enquired whether the forward felt the Magic could compete against reigning champions Celtics and the offseason’s biggest spenders, the 76ers and the New York Knicks.

Banchero unhesitatingly claimed that Orlando are as good as those teams. He said their surprising fifth-place finish last season was no fluke but a sign of things to come. He noted that like the 76ers and Knicks, the Magic have also made key additions to the roster this offseason.

He also expressed faith in his team’s ability to finish as the top seed in the East in the upcoming campaign. The 21-year-old star said,

“I remember last year we started the year off as a top three, top two seed… Everybody thought we’re gonna be a play-in team and drop out of the top of the East but we finished strong and got the fifth seed and had a chance to really get the two seed at the end of the season. We got better this year, I got better. All of us got better, we got some new pieces that are gonna help a lot.”

Banchero’s claim has merit. The Magic’s offseason moves have set them up for success in the upcoming campaign. They handed long-term extensions to Franz Wagner and Jonathan Isaac, who were key contributors last season. They signed two-time NBA champion and experienced veteran Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to lead the young roster.

With Wagner and Banchero as the centerpieces and a slew of role players around them, the Magic have built a strong foundation. If former first-round Jalen Suggs takes his production up a notch, Orlando will become a menacing proposition for any team in the league.

As impressive as their roster is, usurping the Celtics next season might be a bridge too far. However, Banchero’s claim is an insight into the franchise’s mindset. They believe the team is standing at the doorstep of greatness. If they stay focused and continue making good moves, they could become a powerhouse in the coming years.