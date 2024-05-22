Paolo Banchero Has 0 Problems With Caitlin Clark Having More ESPN Games Than Him

Caitlin Clark‘s exceptional runs in the last two NCAA Tournaments have made her must-watch TV. This is something that ESPN, the broadcaster for March Madness and the WNBA, has banked on to rake in viewers. Consequently, the young guard has had all her games nationally televised more often since the turn of the year than the NBA’s Orlando Magic has over the last two NBA seasons. Yet, the team’s star, Paolo Banchero isn’t holding any grudges over it.

Advertisement

Replying to a fan on X[Formerly Twitter]. Banchero said, “rightfully so! my time coming”, which highlighted his respect for the women’s basketball phenom, along with the belief he continues to have in himself.

rightfully so! my time coming‍↕️ https://t.co/4Y9IvN8On3 — Paolo Banchero (@Pp_doesit) May 22, 2024

The forward understands that Caitlin Clark has brought unprecedented attention to women’s basketball with her exceptional performances for the Hawkeyes and is bringing record-setting revenue to the WNBA.

On the flip side, the Magic haven’t had much success over the past decade and hadn’t been enticing to watch until very recently. But, with the young team very much trending in the right direction, it likely won’t be long before the team receives just as much attention as Clark.

The Magic are the sleeping giants of the NBA

In the 10 seasons preceding the 2022 NBA draft, the Magic finished with a winning record only once, showcasing the dismal slumber the franchise has been in. However, since Paolo Banchero arrived in Orlando as the top draft pick in 2022, the team has looked scary.

It immediately won 34 games in the forward’s rookie season, 12 more than the previous campaign, largely due to his stellar performances, which earned him the Rookie of the Year award.

see y’all year 3 pic.twitter.com/ae0CTUDXZF — Paolo Banchero (@Pp_doesit) May 14, 2024

Banchero’s sophomore season was even better as the Magic won 47 games, the most since the 2010-11 campaign, and ended their four-year playoff drought. They then pushed the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in the first round but came up just short in the series decider and were eliminated. However, it was a season to be proud of for the young team.

The franchise now enters an exciting offseason. The Magic are projected to have over $60 million in cap space, enough to add a star or two, or potentially one superstar and a couple of solid role players. They’ve even been linked to Klay Thompson, Paul George, and several other stars who could be on the move in the offseason.

The Magic were stuck on the island of irrelevancy for a decade, but Banchero is their rescue ship, looking to bring them back to prominence.