Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight vs the Thunder? Feb 2 Injury Update for Hornets Star Amidst Ankle Concerns

The Charlotte Hornets seem to have their backs against the wall this season. Having lost all three games of their recent homestand, the Hornets have now racked up five losses in a row. As Steve Clifford’s boys prepare to go up against the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road, all eyes will turn to LaMelo Ball, who has been nursing an ankle injury.

Ball suffered a horrific injury early in the season. Back in November, during the 2nd quarter of a Hornets-Magic clash, the star guard seemed to hurt his ankle after an awkward fall during a drive to the basket. Orlando star Paolo Banchero contested Melo’s lay-up and then ended up falling on his foot. The 22-year-old was soon on the ground and in a lot of pain. Eventually, he had to be carried off the court.

The right ankle injury caused Ball to be sidelined for almost seven weeks, before he returned on 12th January. Between 12th January and 26th January, the shifty guard suited up for all seven games. However, he has missed the last three games due to his Right Ankle Tendinopathy. Ball has been listed in the Hornets’ February 2 injury report as “doubtful”. Melo could miss out on his 4th consecutive game at Paycom Center in Oklahoma on Friday.

The Thunder is currently second in the West with a record of 33-15. On the other hand, the Hornets are languishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference table with only 10 wins this season. Ball’s absence will significantly hurt whatever slim chances Charlotte has of winning the contest.

The Charlotte Hornets have struggled, especially with LaMelo Ball sidelined

When healthy, LaMelo Ball has proven to be an exceptional talent with the ability to lead his team to wins. This season, Ball is averaging a staggering 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 8 assists per game, but has been on the losing side on the majority of occasions (7-15).

The team is much worse when Melo hasn’t suited up. In the 24 games that he’s missed this year, the North Carolina side has only won three games.

The Hornets desperately need to find their rhythm and return to winning ways. Due to the awful performance that they’ve put up, the Charlotte side is 13th in the East, only 1.5 games ahead of the #14 Washington Wizards. Fans of the franchise will hope that LaMelo Ball can soon make his return and have a positive impact on the team.